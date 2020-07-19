6317 S ROBERTS AVENUE

Amenities

This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in South Tampa just 2 miles from MacDill AFB !!! The property is very CLEAN and move in ready. The home includes a full sized refrigerator, range and microwave. There are also washer and dryer hook ups that will accommodate a full sized washer and dryer (tenant provided). There is also a brand new storage unit at the property. Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the “apply now” field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.