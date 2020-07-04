6309 Colonial Creek Dr.

Amenities

Opportunity knocks! NEW RENTAL w/ NEW FURNISHINGS! BIG, BRIGHT & OPEN floor plan with over 2.666 sq. ft. & 4 large beds/3 full baths and oversized 2-car garage. Heated pool & spa in covered lanai. LESS than 3 BLOCKS to sandy toes. Built in 2016 and lovingly cared for by one owner & professionally managed with 24/7 services.



THIS IS A RARE RENTAL OPPORTUNITY | POOL & SPA EXECUTIVE HOME | 3 BLOCKS TO SANDY TOES



Bedrooms : 4 (Master over 240 s.f./opens to SPA)

Bathrooms: 3 FULL

Square feet: 2,666+

Heating: Forced Air

Cooling: Central

Appliances: Dishwasher, dryer, freezer, garbage disposal, microwave, range / oven, refrigerator, washer

Security System & XFinity Ready (subscr. req.)

Heated in-ground Pool & Spa in Covered Lanai

Exterior material: Stone, stucco, concrete, wood

Storm/Hurricane Impact Windows



:: LESS THAN 3 BLOCKS to the silky beaches of Marco Island, Florida ::



New open, airy & bright FULLY-FURNISHED 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath Executive single-family home with heated pool and therapeutic spa in a private, enclosed Lanai and setting. This spacious home has a welcoming open floor plan with beautiful contemporary & modern furnishings.



There is a bright sunny den where you can open a wall of glass doors to the enclosed Lanai & Spa. A kitchen that boasts stainless steel appliances as well as ample storage and counter space. There is also a breakfast bar where the family can converse while meals are prepared. The adjacent dining room comfortably accommodates 6 guests. The living room has a large flat screen TV with plenty of comfortable seating. The master with en suite bathroom has a king-size bed and boasts over 240 square feet!



The 3 guest bedrooms have generous space & fine furnishings. The oversized Lanai and pool area enjoys full sun exposure, while the covered Lanai offers a large shaded sitting area and outdoor Kitchen and Dining.



After the feast, stroll or bike to the beach in minutes. Live like a native in the endless summer of Marco Island.



BEDROOM MEASUREMENTS



Master: 16 4 X 14 10

Bed 2: 13 6 X 13 4

Bed 3: 11 4 X 12 2

Bed 4: 11 X 13 3



NOT A SEASONAL RENTAL. ANNUAL LEASE TERM OR MULTIPLE-YEAR LEASE ONLY!



Owner pays for Landscaping & Lawn Care and Pool Service & Repair. ALL utilities and the contents of this property are the responsibility of the tenant. Renters Insurance required to cover landlord furnishings and electronic equipment.