Last updated April 18 2020 at 2:26 PM

6309 Colonial Creek Dr.

6309 Colonial Grand Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6309 Colonial Grand Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Opportunity knocks! NEW RENTAL w/ NEW FURNISHINGS! BIG, BRIGHT & OPEN floor plan with over 2.666 sq. ft. & 4 large beds/3 full baths and oversized 2-car garage. Heated pool & spa in covered lanai. LESS than 3 BLOCKS to sandy toes. Built in 2016 and lovingly cared for by one owner & professionally managed with 24/7 services.

THIS IS A RARE RENTAL OPPORTUNITY | POOL & SPA EXECUTIVE HOME | 3 BLOCKS TO SANDY TOES

Bedrooms : 4 (Master over 240 s.f./opens to SPA)
Bathrooms: 3 FULL
Square feet: 2,666+
Heating: Forced Air
Cooling: Central
Appliances: Dishwasher, dryer, freezer, garbage disposal, microwave, range / oven, refrigerator, washer
Security System & XFinity Ready (subscr. req.)
Heated in-ground Pool & Spa in Covered Lanai
Exterior material: Stone, stucco, concrete, wood
Storm/Hurricane Impact Windows

:: LESS THAN 3 BLOCKS to the silky beaches of Marco Island, Florida ::

New open, airy & bright FULLY-FURNISHED 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath Executive single-family home with heated pool and therapeutic spa in a private, enclosed Lanai and setting. This spacious home has a welcoming open floor plan with beautiful contemporary & modern furnishings.

There is a bright sunny den where you can open a wall of glass doors to the enclosed Lanai & Spa. A kitchen that boasts stainless steel appliances as well as ample storage and counter space. There is also a breakfast bar where the family can converse while meals are prepared. The adjacent dining room comfortably accommodates 6 guests. The living room has a large flat screen TV with plenty of comfortable seating. The master with en suite bathroom has a king-size bed and boasts over 240 square feet!

The 3 guest bedrooms have generous space & fine furnishings. The oversized Lanai and pool area enjoys full sun exposure, while the covered Lanai offers a large shaded sitting area and outdoor Kitchen and Dining.

After the feast, stroll or bike to the beach in minutes. Live like a native in the endless summer of Marco Island.

BEDROOM MEASUREMENTS

Master: 16 4 X 14 10
Bed 2: 13 6 X 13 4
Bed 3: 11 4 X 12 2
Bed 4: 11 X 13 3

NOT A SEASONAL RENTAL. ANNUAL LEASE TERM OR MULTIPLE-YEAR LEASE ONLY!

Owner pays for Landscaping & Lawn Care and Pool Service & Repair. ALL utilities and the contents of this property are the responsibility of the tenant. Renters Insurance required to cover landlord furnishings and electronic equipment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6309 Colonial Creek Dr. have any available units?
6309 Colonial Creek Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6309 Colonial Creek Dr. have?
Some of 6309 Colonial Creek Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6309 Colonial Creek Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6309 Colonial Creek Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6309 Colonial Creek Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 6309 Colonial Creek Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6309 Colonial Creek Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6309 Colonial Creek Dr. offers parking.
Does 6309 Colonial Creek Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6309 Colonial Creek Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6309 Colonial Creek Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 6309 Colonial Creek Dr. has a pool.
Does 6309 Colonial Creek Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6309 Colonial Creek Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6309 Colonial Creek Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6309 Colonial Creek Dr. has units with dishwashers.

