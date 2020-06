Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Fantastic One Story Pool Home on large corner lot. This home sits on a double lot and is 185ft deep with privacy fencing and large screened in pool surrounded by lush landscaping. This home has been tastefully renovated throughout including new Kitchen and baths and new ac, lighting, etc. Stainless steel appliances, washer dryer, granite counter-tops, wood tile floors, and fresh paint. Lawn and pool service included.