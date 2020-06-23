628 ARBOR LAKE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

This updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage condominium townhome is located in the exclusive Island Walk 24 hour security gated complex. New flooring, paint, ceiling, bathroom vanities, carpeting…and more!!

Once inside you can enjoy a clubhouse, 2 tennis courts, 2 swimming pools, 2 hot tubs, 2 fitness centers with cardio equipment and weights, a playground, 3 BBQ pits with 2 picnic areas for those summer days grilling out with friends and family. Do you enjoy being close to all things entertaining? walk to dinner, sporting events, concerts, Sparkman’s Warf, the Convention center…..so much more!!

As a bonus, take a trolley ride down to historic Ybor City for lunch or nightlife. You get it all when you live on Harbour Island.