Tampa, FL
628 ARBOR LAKE LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

628 ARBOR LAKE LANE

628 Arbor Lake Lane · No Longer Available
Location

628 Arbor Lake Lane, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage condominium townhome is located in the exclusive Island Walk 24 hour security gated complex. New flooring, paint, ceiling, bathroom vanities, carpeting…and more!!
Once inside you can enjoy a clubhouse, 2 tennis courts, 2 swimming pools, 2 hot tubs, 2 fitness centers with cardio equipment and weights, a playground, 3 BBQ pits with 2 picnic areas for those summer days grilling out with friends and family. Do you enjoy being close to all things entertaining? walk to dinner, sporting events, concerts, Sparkman’s Warf, the Convention center…..so much more!!
As a bonus, take a trolley ride down to historic Ybor City for lunch or nightlife. You get it all when you live on Harbour Island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 ARBOR LAKE LANE have any available units?
628 ARBOR LAKE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 ARBOR LAKE LANE have?
Some of 628 ARBOR LAKE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 ARBOR LAKE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
628 ARBOR LAKE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 ARBOR LAKE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 628 ARBOR LAKE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 628 ARBOR LAKE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 628 ARBOR LAKE LANE offers parking.
Does 628 ARBOR LAKE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 628 ARBOR LAKE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 ARBOR LAKE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 628 ARBOR LAKE LANE has a pool.
Does 628 ARBOR LAKE LANE have accessible units?
No, 628 ARBOR LAKE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 628 ARBOR LAKE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 ARBOR LAKE LANE has units with dishwashers.
