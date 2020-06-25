All apartments in Tampa
6224 South Martindale Avenue

6224 S Martindale Ave
Location

6224 S Martindale Ave, Tampa, FL 33611

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Prime Location!! This Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Is Located Just A Few Block From S Macdill Ave And Interbay Blvd. It Features Spacious Layout, Tile Flooring In The Main Area And New Carpet In Bedrooms. Great Size Kitchen With Plenty Of Spaces For Storage Along With Appliances. Also Enjoy Nice Fenced In Back Yard, New Interior/exterior Paint And A Brand New Roof! Great Starter Home With Amazing Potential Here!! Easy Access To Schools, Shopping, Dining, Entertainments And More!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6224 South Martindale Avenue have any available units?
6224 South Martindale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 6224 South Martindale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6224 South Martindale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6224 South Martindale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6224 South Martindale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6224 South Martindale Avenue offer parking?
No, 6224 South Martindale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6224 South Martindale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6224 South Martindale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6224 South Martindale Avenue have a pool?
No, 6224 South Martindale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6224 South Martindale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6224 South Martindale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6224 South Martindale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6224 South Martindale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6224 South Martindale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6224 South Martindale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
