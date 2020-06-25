6224 South Martindale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Prime Location!! This Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Is Located Just A Few Block From S Macdill Ave And Interbay Blvd. It Features Spacious Layout, Tile Flooring In The Main Area And New Carpet In Bedrooms. Great Size Kitchen With Plenty Of Spaces For Storage Along With Appliances. Also Enjoy Nice Fenced In Back Yard, New Interior/exterior Paint And A Brand New Roof! Great Starter Home With Amazing Potential Here!! Easy Access To Schools, Shopping, Dining, Entertainments And More!!



Listing Courtesy Of SPIN REAL ESTATE LLC



