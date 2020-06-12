All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 617 ISLAND PLACE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
617 ISLAND PLACE WAY
Last updated May 1 2020 at 8:49 PM

617 ISLAND PLACE WAY

617 Island Place Way · (239) 298-0299
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Harbour Island
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

617 Island Place Way, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1514 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Fully furnished, turnkey townhouse. The best of Urban living, enjoy the most desirable Harbour Island location with stunning views of the Tampa downtown skyline, pool and river from the privacy of your balcony. This luxurious townhome is located in the best area of Island Place, right in front of the pool, spa, clubhouse and gym. The unit was updated with high quality fixtures, finishes and appliance. The kitchen features a walk-in pantry, brand new stainless-steel appliances, raised panel cabinets, crown molding with granite countertops. The open, split-level floorplan has the master bedroom with master bathroom on the first level and the 2nd & 3rd bedroom with in-unit laundry on the upper level (see attached floorplan). Flooring is all high-quality tile and laminate. There is a ton of storage space; all bedrooms have large walk-in closets and the balcony also a large storage room. Oversized garage. The neighborhood amenities include 2 resort-style pools, 2 heated spas, 2 community centers, 2 tennis courts, 2 health clubs, a toddler playground, pond with a fountain, BBQ grills and picnic area, 24-hour manned gate, carwash station and a private beach for kayak and paddleboard access to the river and bay. Walking distance to Water Street in Channelside, Amalie Arena, local fine dining and entertainment, Riverwalk, Florida Aquarium, Cruise Ports, Street Car trolley and the Convention Center. Convenient access to downtown, Curtis Hixon Park, Straz Center and Hyde Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 ISLAND PLACE WAY have any available units?
617 ISLAND PLACE WAY has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 ISLAND PLACE WAY have?
Some of 617 ISLAND PLACE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 ISLAND PLACE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
617 ISLAND PLACE WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 ISLAND PLACE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 617 ISLAND PLACE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 617 ISLAND PLACE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 617 ISLAND PLACE WAY does offer parking.
Does 617 ISLAND PLACE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 617 ISLAND PLACE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 ISLAND PLACE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 617 ISLAND PLACE WAY has a pool.
Does 617 ISLAND PLACE WAY have accessible units?
No, 617 ISLAND PLACE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 617 ISLAND PLACE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 ISLAND PLACE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 617 ISLAND PLACE WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St
Tampa, FL 33602
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St
Tampa, FL 33606
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity