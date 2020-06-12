617 ISLAND PLACE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Fully furnished, turnkey townhouse. The best of Urban living, enjoy the most desirable Harbour Island location with stunning views of the Tampa downtown skyline, pool and river from the privacy of your balcony. This luxurious townhome is located in the best area of Island Place, right in front of the pool, spa, clubhouse and gym. The unit was updated with high quality fixtures, finishes and appliance. The kitchen features a walk-in pantry, brand new stainless-steel appliances, raised panel cabinets, crown molding with granite countertops. The open, split-level floorplan has the master bedroom with master bathroom on the first level and the 2nd & 3rd bedroom with in-unit laundry on the upper level (see attached floorplan). Flooring is all high-quality tile and laminate. There is a ton of storage space; all bedrooms have large walk-in closets and the balcony also a large storage room. Oversized garage. The neighborhood amenities include 2 resort-style pools, 2 heated spas, 2 community centers, 2 tennis courts, 2 health clubs, a toddler playground, pond with a fountain, BBQ grills and picnic area, 24-hour manned gate, carwash station and a private beach for kayak and paddleboard access to the river and bay. Walking distance to Water Street in Channelside, Amalie Arena, local fine dining and entertainment, Riverwalk, Florida Aquarium, Cruise Ports, Street Car trolley and the Convention Center. Convenient access to downtown, Curtis Hixon Park, Straz Center and Hyde Park