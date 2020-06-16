All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:13 PM

606 S Albany Ave Apt 1

606 South Albany Avenue ·
Location

606 South Albany Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Courier City - Oscawana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 741 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
This 2 bed/2 bath Hyde Park condominium is located on the ground floor in a very lush landscaped gated community of HAMILTON PLACE. This home has brand new wood look high end plank floors, and is pool side. There is a brand new stove and microwave, as well as all the appliances and washer and dryer in its own laundry room. The galley kitchen has an open breakfast bar and ample cabinets. The living/dining room are spacious and offer a great pool view with a screened patio with additional storage. There is an in-suite master bedroom with large closets and a roomy 2nd bedroom and 2nd full bath. There are ceiling fans and is light and airy for that Florida feeling! This community is located in swanky Hyde Park, and is close proximity to shopping, grocery stores, wonderful upscale bars and restaurants, as well as Bayshore Boulevard, Soho, Downtown Tampa and Channel side and easy commute to MacDill AFB. This unit is available today and can be seen upon request! One pet is by approval only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 S Albany Ave Apt 1 have any available units?
606 S Albany Ave Apt 1 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 S Albany Ave Apt 1 have?
Some of 606 S Albany Ave Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 S Albany Ave Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
606 S Albany Ave Apt 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 S Albany Ave Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 S Albany Ave Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 606 S Albany Ave Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 606 S Albany Ave Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 606 S Albany Ave Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 S Albany Ave Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 S Albany Ave Apt 1 have a pool?
Yes, 606 S Albany Ave Apt 1 has a pool.
Does 606 S Albany Ave Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 606 S Albany Ave Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 606 S Albany Ave Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 S Albany Ave Apt 1 has units with dishwashers.
