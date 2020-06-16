606 S Albany Ave Apt 1

Amenities

This 2 bed/2 bath Hyde Park condominium is located on the ground floor in a very lush landscaped gated community of HAMILTON PLACE. This home has brand new wood look high end plank floors, and is pool side. There is a brand new stove and microwave, as well as all the appliances and washer and dryer in its own laundry room. The galley kitchen has an open breakfast bar and ample cabinets. The living/dining room are spacious and offer a great pool view with a screened patio with additional storage. There is an in-suite master bedroom with large closets and a roomy 2nd bedroom and 2nd full bath. There are ceiling fans and is light and airy for that Florida feeling! This community is located in swanky Hyde Park, and is close proximity to shopping, grocery stores, wonderful upscale bars and restaurants, as well as Bayshore Boulevard, Soho, Downtown Tampa and Channel side and easy commute to MacDill AFB. This unit is available today and can be seen upon request! One pet is by approval only.