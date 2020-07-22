All apartments in Tampa
603 S MELVILLE AVENUE
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:08 AM

603 S MELVILLE AVENUE

603 Melville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

603 Melville Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Courier City - Oscawana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Trendy Hyde Park Soho 2b/2b rental available in Hamilton Place Condominiums. Enjoy private lush grounds in a secluded setting nestled in the heart of South Tampa. 2nd Floor Apartment overlooking interior lush courtyard has an open design with entertaining kitchen, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, vaulted ceilings, balcony, large closets, storage and inside laundry. Live Work Play – footsteps away to Hyde Park Village or entertainment and restaurants in SoHo on S Howard Ave. Call today for an appointment to see- need 24hr notice to show. Available to Lease March 1st 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 S MELVILLE AVENUE have any available units?
603 S MELVILLE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 603 S MELVILLE AVENUE have?
Some of 603 S MELVILLE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 S MELVILLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
603 S MELVILLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 S MELVILLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 603 S MELVILLE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 603 S MELVILLE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 603 S MELVILLE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 603 S MELVILLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 603 S MELVILLE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 S MELVILLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 603 S MELVILLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 603 S MELVILLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 603 S MELVILLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 603 S MELVILLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 S MELVILLE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
