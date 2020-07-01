6009 N 39TH STREET

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

3 BEDROOM 2 BATH, HILLSBOROUGH - SOUTH OF THE RIVER - Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Located in Hillsborough, South of the River, White Shaker Cabinets and Granite Countertops, Washer/Dryer Connections, Planking and Tile throughout, Large Fenced in Yard



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

Section 8 Accepted



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(786) 971-6584.



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



(RLNE5643455)