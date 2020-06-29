5700 MARINER STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool

Executive WATERFRONT CONDO - At Westshore's The Mariner Condominiums, which is a very secured complex, has a RARE opportunity to rent this 1,400 square foot luxury unit which was newly remodeled high-end 1 Bed/2 Bath condo with imported marble floors throughout. A gorgeous Chef's Kitchen w/Wine Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Spacious Living Room w/hidden TV in cabinet which elevates when in use, Separate Dining area and private covered balcony that has FULL views of Tampa Bay. The Master/En-Suite has an oversized jacuzzi tub, separate Vanity, full- size shower and a deluxe walk-in closet. On other side of unit is a full guest Bath and extra storage space. Imagine waking up to the views on your private balcony to the Bay on South Tampa's scenic coastline all the way to the Gandy Bridge which crosses over to St. Petersburg's Coastline....This location is 2 Blocks away from Westshore's Business District, Westshore Mall, Howard Franklin Bridge to St. Petersburg, International Mall, Tampa International Airport and I275 to Downtown Tampa in 10 minutes. A Brand New Publix Shopping Market is 1/4 mile away and will be open by Spring 2020.