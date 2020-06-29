All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:25 AM

5700 MARINER STREET

5700 Mariner Street · No Longer Available
Location

5700 Mariner Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Executive WATERFRONT CONDO - At Westshore's The Mariner Condominiums, which is a very secured complex, has a RARE opportunity to rent this 1,400 square foot luxury unit which was newly remodeled high-end 1 Bed/2 Bath condo with imported marble floors throughout. A gorgeous Chef's Kitchen w/Wine Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Spacious Living Room w/hidden TV in cabinet which elevates when in use, Separate Dining area and private covered balcony that has FULL views of Tampa Bay. The Master/En-Suite has an oversized jacuzzi tub, separate Vanity, full- size shower and a deluxe walk-in closet. On other side of unit is a full guest Bath and extra storage space. Imagine waking up to the views on your private balcony to the Bay on South Tampa's scenic coastline all the way to the Gandy Bridge which crosses over to St. Petersburg's Coastline....This location is 2 Blocks away from Westshore's Business District, Westshore Mall, Howard Franklin Bridge to St. Petersburg, International Mall, Tampa International Airport and I275 to Downtown Tampa in 10 minutes. A Brand New Publix Shopping Market is 1/4 mile away and will be open by Spring 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 MARINER STREET have any available units?
5700 MARINER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5700 MARINER STREET have?
Some of 5700 MARINER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5700 MARINER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5700 MARINER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 MARINER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5700 MARINER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5700 MARINER STREET offer parking?
No, 5700 MARINER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5700 MARINER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5700 MARINER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 MARINER STREET have a pool?
Yes, 5700 MARINER STREET has a pool.
Does 5700 MARINER STREET have accessible units?
No, 5700 MARINER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 MARINER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5700 MARINER STREET has units with dishwashers.
