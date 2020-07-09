All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 5446 N 9TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
5446 N 9TH STREET
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:26 AM

5446 N 9TH STREET

5446 N 9th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Old Seminole Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5446 N 9th St, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This is a very cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit with new floor throughout (being installed week of 1-13-2020) and fresh coat of paint. Newer wood cabinets. The larger bedroom will accommodate a king bed with a tremendous amount of closet space. The rent price includes water. The laundry room is onsite but not in the unit. This unit is perfect if you want to live in the Seminole Heights area at a reasonable price. Apartment is being renovated now, can still show. The pics are of another apt on site, will update when work done

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5446 N 9TH STREET have any available units?
5446 N 9TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5446 N 9TH STREET have?
Some of 5446 N 9TH STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5446 N 9TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5446 N 9TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5446 N 9TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5446 N 9TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5446 N 9TH STREET offer parking?
No, 5446 N 9TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5446 N 9TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5446 N 9TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5446 N 9TH STREET have a pool?
No, 5446 N 9TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5446 N 9TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 5446 N 9TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5446 N 9TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5446 N 9TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway
Tampa, FL 33637
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave
Tampa, FL 33603

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College