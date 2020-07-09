5446 N 9TH STREET

Amenities

This is a very cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit with new floor throughout (being installed week of 1-13-2020) and fresh coat of paint. Newer wood cabinets. The larger bedroom will accommodate a king bed with a tremendous amount of closet space. The rent price includes water. The laundry room is onsite but not in the unit. This unit is perfect if you want to live in the Seminole Heights area at a reasonable price. Apartment is being renovated now, can still show. The pics are of another apt on site, will update when work done