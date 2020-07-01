All apartments in Tampa
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

5312 N Suwanee Ave

5312 North Suwanee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5312 North Suwanee Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 11/01/19 Location Location Location! in the heart of the Historic Seminole Heights, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tampa. Enjoy the benefits of being centrally located, hop on to Interstate 275 and be in Downtown Tampa in (5) minutes and Tampa International Airport in (10), Short walk to eclectic bars and restaurants. This spacious Townhome features a massive footprint for this area, large bungalow style front porch gives you that warm welcome feeling. Hardwood floors throughout the living and dining area, tile and granite countertops in the oversized kitchen. Laundry room includes front-loading Washer and Dryer for your convenience. Soundproof hurricane grade windows with blinds throughout the house. Fenced yard for your pet, with ample space ideal for family barbeque gatherings. Lawn care is included in the rent for a Stress- Free maintenance. Parking pad in the fenced backyard and street parking available.

Security Deposit $2,100 and full First month rent. Proration will apply. Pet deposit $250 non-refundable (accepting pets under 25 pounds, 2 max). Lawn care included in rent.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/tampa-fl?lid=12680076

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5228981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5312 N Suwanee Ave have any available units?
5312 N Suwanee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5312 N Suwanee Ave have?
Some of 5312 N Suwanee Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5312 N Suwanee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5312 N Suwanee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5312 N Suwanee Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5312 N Suwanee Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5312 N Suwanee Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5312 N Suwanee Ave offers parking.
Does 5312 N Suwanee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5312 N Suwanee Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5312 N Suwanee Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5312 N Suwanee Ave has a pool.
Does 5312 N Suwanee Ave have accessible units?
No, 5312 N Suwanee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5312 N Suwanee Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5312 N Suwanee Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

