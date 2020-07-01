5312 N Suwanee Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub pet friendly

Available 11/01/19 Location Location Location! in the heart of the Historic Seminole Heights, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tampa. Enjoy the benefits of being centrally located, hop on to Interstate 275 and be in Downtown Tampa in (5) minutes and Tampa International Airport in (10), Short walk to eclectic bars and restaurants. This spacious Townhome features a massive footprint for this area, large bungalow style front porch gives you that warm welcome feeling. Hardwood floors throughout the living and dining area, tile and granite countertops in the oversized kitchen. Laundry room includes front-loading Washer and Dryer for your convenience. Soundproof hurricane grade windows with blinds throughout the house. Fenced yard for your pet, with ample space ideal for family barbeque gatherings. Lawn care is included in the rent for a Stress- Free maintenance. Parking pad in the fenced backyard and street parking available.



Security Deposit $2,100 and full First month rent. Proration will apply. Pet deposit $250 non-refundable (accepting pets under 25 pounds, 2 max). Lawn care included in rent.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/tampa-fl?lid=12680076



