520 Armenia

** IDEAL FOR RELOCATIONS / TRANSITIONAL STAYS/CORPORATE CLIENTS**

** PRE-APPROVED HOUSING FOR TDY MILITARY **



Gorgeous large 1 bed / 1 bath furnished condo located in the Heart of the Soho District ..within walking distance of all beautiful Hyde Park has to offer..Only minutes walking distance to international restaurants, a short walk to Starbucks or the largest Green wise Publix in Tampa. You can jog to beautiful Tampa Bay and MacDill AF Base is a 5 minute drive. Our unit is convenient to Tampa General Downtown, Historic Ybor City and Tampa International Airport. You wont find a more fun filled or safer area in all of Tampa and we have great pool parties!



THIS UNIT FEATURES:



***A lovely view of the POOL**JACUZZI and COURTYARD w/ outside grills..on quiet 3rd floor.



*** Large extended bedroom with small office area



***Washer / Dryer in UNIT in separate laundry room



***Fully equipped contemporary kitchen



***Beautifully decorated w/ sunken living/ bedroom areas **high ceilings and tons of natural light



***Rate includes all utilities CABLE, WIFI, 2 FLAT SCREEN TVs *PRINTER/12% TAX



***Rooftop secure GARAGE parking spot and Complimentary trash pickup at door



ABSOLUTELY THE BEST LOCATION IN TAMPA !!..PET FRIENDLY UNIT.. IN THE HEART OF SOHO DISTRICT!



$3,000.00.. PER MONTH .... $80.00 CLEANING FEE



Contact 727-822-8339