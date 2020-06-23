All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
520 Armenia
520 Armenia

520 S Armenia Ave · No Longer Available
Tampa
Courier City - Oscawana
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

520 S Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33609
Courier City - Oscawana

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Lovely Condo In the Heart of the Soho District

** IDEAL FOR RELOCATIONS / TRANSITIONAL STAYS/CORPORATE CLIENTS**
** PRE-APPROVED HOUSING FOR TDY MILITARY **

Gorgeous large 1 bed / 1 bath furnished condo located in the Heart of the Soho District ..within walking distance of all beautiful Hyde Park has to offer..Only minutes walking distance to international restaurants, a short walk to Starbucks or the largest Green wise Publix in Tampa. You can jog to beautiful Tampa Bay and MacDill AF Base is a 5 minute drive. Our unit is convenient to Tampa General Downtown, Historic Ybor City and Tampa International Airport. You wont find a more fun filled or safer area in all of Tampa and we have great pool parties!

THIS UNIT FEATURES:

***A lovely view of the POOL**JACUZZI and COURTYARD w/ outside grills..on quiet 3rd floor.

*** Large extended bedroom with small office area

***Washer / Dryer in UNIT in separate laundry room

***Fully equipped contemporary kitchen

***Beautifully decorated w/ sunken living/ bedroom areas **high ceilings and tons of natural light

***Rate includes all utilities CABLE, WIFI, 2 FLAT SCREEN TVs *PRINTER/12% TAX

***Rooftop secure GARAGE parking spot and Complimentary trash pickup at door

ABSOLUTELY THE BEST LOCATION IN TAMPA !!..PET FRIENDLY UNIT.. IN THE HEART OF SOHO DISTRICT!

$3,000.00.. PER MONTH .... $80.00 CLEANING FEE

Contact 727-822-8339

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Armenia have any available units?
520 Armenia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 Armenia have?
Some of 520 Armenia's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Armenia currently offering any rent specials?
520 Armenia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Armenia pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Armenia is pet friendly.
Does 520 Armenia offer parking?
Yes, 520 Armenia does offer parking.
Does 520 Armenia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 Armenia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Armenia have a pool?
Yes, 520 Armenia has a pool.
Does 520 Armenia have accessible units?
No, 520 Armenia does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Armenia have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Armenia does not have units with dishwashers.
