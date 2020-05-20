5125 Palms Spring Blvd

Amenities

I will be your roommate

Only one person can move

It Is $800 your part per month

It Is a 2 bed 2 bath so you get your own bed and bath

Fully furnished with walk-in closet and own bathroom. It's located on the 3rd floor with a patio, washer, and dryer. The $800 will include everything such as water, internet, electricity ect. There is an $800 refundable deposit. There are also 2 clubhouses both with a pool, gym, and sauna. The bigger clubhouse also has a hot tub. You will be rooming with me, I have 2 cats that are super sweet and a small dog and I'm a clean person. I go to USF so it's only a 10-15 minute drive there. The interstate is right next to the community if you need to get on it and there is also very high security in the apartment complex. Move-in will be immediate. Message me if you have any questions or would like more photos or information.

