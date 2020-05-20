All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 5125 Palms Spring Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
5125 Palms Spring Blvd
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:15 AM

5125 Palms Spring Blvd

5125 Palm Springs Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Tampa Palms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5125 Palm Springs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
sauna
2B2B - Single room for rent - Property Id: 151923

I will be your roommate
Only one person can move
It Is $800 your part per month
It Is a 2 bed 2 bath so you get your own bed and bath
Fully furnished with walk-in closet and own bathroom. It's located on the 3rd floor with a patio, washer, and dryer. The $800 will include everything such as water, internet, electricity ect. There is an $800 refundable deposit. There are also 2 clubhouses both with a pool, gym, and sauna. The bigger clubhouse also has a hot tub. You will be rooming with me, I have 2 cats that are super sweet and a small dog and I'm a clean person. I go to USF so it's only a 10-15 minute drive there. The interstate is right next to the community if you need to get on it and there is also very high security in the apartment complex. Move-in will be immediate. Message me if you have any questions or would like more photos or information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151923p
Property Id 151923

(RLNE5122381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5125 Palms Spring Blvd have any available units?
5125 Palms Spring Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5125 Palms Spring Blvd have?
Some of 5125 Palms Spring Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5125 Palms Spring Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5125 Palms Spring Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5125 Palms Spring Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5125 Palms Spring Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5125 Palms Spring Blvd offer parking?
No, 5125 Palms Spring Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 5125 Palms Spring Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5125 Palms Spring Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5125 Palms Spring Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 5125 Palms Spring Blvd has a pool.
Does 5125 Palms Spring Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5125 Palms Spring Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5125 Palms Spring Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5125 Palms Spring Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St
Tampa, FL 33635
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College