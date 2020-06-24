All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 5117 W POE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
5117 W POE AVENUE
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:58 PM

5117 W POE AVENUE

5117 West Poe Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5117 West Poe Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629
Sunset Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
FULLY FURNISHED WATERFRONT EXECUTIVE HOME! This home is being Rented fully furnished including Grand Marge Carsen Dining and living room set. They say it is all about the view, but at this lavish 5 BDRM/4 BATH Plus Office, South Tampa address it is also about the location and its completely remodeled condition! Tucked away within the exclusive Sunset Park Isles neighborhood, this unique retreat host both open & private spaces thoughtfully configured on a protected deepwater canal with breathtaking views that boast amazing vistas. This home simply does not get any better with its meticulously crafted remodel. All new wood flooring has been placed through the spacious open floor plan. The kitchen was designed with a gourmet chef in mind including a new Stainless Steel Kitchen Package, an over-sized pantry and a large center island for the gathering of family and friends. The second-floor master offers a sitting room, generous master bath, large walk-in closet, and a private balcony. This triple split bedroom floor plan has room for everyone to come and unwind. All of the bathrooms have been completely and wonderfully redone. The outdoor living space includes a re-coated pool deck and a two-story dock with an observation deck to entertain by the serene waterside and watch amazing sunsets that the Tampa Bay Area offers. This home and this community possess unparalleled char

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5117 W POE AVENUE have any available units?
5117 W POE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5117 W POE AVENUE have?
Some of 5117 W POE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5117 W POE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5117 W POE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5117 W POE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5117 W POE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5117 W POE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5117 W POE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5117 W POE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5117 W POE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5117 W POE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 5117 W POE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 5117 W POE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5117 W POE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5117 W POE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5117 W POE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd
Tampa, FL 33617
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
The Place at Davis Islands
411 Danube Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Waterview at Rocky Point
5430 Ginger Cove Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
M South
5110 S Manhattan Ave
Tampa, FL 33611

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College