5 W Spanish Main St

Beach Park Home for Rent 5 minutes for Westshore Business District in quaint neighborhood! Beach Park House for Rent. 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Living Room, Dining Room, Florida Room, Large Office Room in case you want to work from home. 81' x 110 nice lot. with fenced in back yard and privacy hedge New roof, new water heater, new stove, new Ice Cold Reliable Trane Central Air and Heat, dishwasher, microwave, washer, dryer, etc. House in located 5 minutes from the Westshore business district. House is located in multi-million dollar neighborhood with multi million dollar houses all around.



