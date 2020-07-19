All apartments in Tampa
Location

5 W Spanish Main St, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beach Park Home for Rent 5 minutes for Westshore Business District in quaint neighborhood! Beach Park House for Rent. 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Living Room, Dining Room, Florida Room, Large Office Room in case you want to work from home. 81' x 110 nice lot. with fenced in back yard and privacy hedge New roof, new water heater, new stove, new Ice Cold Reliable Trane Central Air and Heat, dishwasher, microwave, washer, dryer, etc. House in located 5 minutes from the Westshore business district. House is located in multi-million dollar neighborhood with multi million dollar houses all around.

(RLNE5041760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

