4988 ANNISTON CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage media room

GATED in Tampa Palms!! Great SCHOOL! End Unit!! Screen patio!! Tile downstairs, wood laminate upstairs bedroom! No carpet!! Huge bonus room!! This Gorgeous townhouse located in Tampa Palms prestigious Gorgeous Resort-Style gated community of PALMA VISTA. Impeccable Model is perfect for a family, touring this Outstanding Floor Plan, Desirable two Story Home with 3 Bedrooms, plus bonus room, 2 and a half Bath, 2Car Garage, 2286 Heated Square Feet with a ton of upgrades: Tile in the entire first story, wood floor on the stairs and upstairs bedroom. Gourmet Kitchen with GRANITE Countertops, 42 Inch Staggered Cabinetry, Built-in microwave, Stainless Steel Appliances, Eat-in Kitchen Ready for the Top Chef of the House. Marvelous Master Suite locate downstairs with bay window, Gorgeous bathroom offers Corian countertop, Garden Tub, Walk-in Separate Shower, two vanities. Large Walk-In Closets with build in Dresser and shelf. Take a Vacation in Your Own bonus room which offers built-in wet bar and cabinet--Entertainer's Dream. Enjoy screened Lanai. Located in Premier PALMA VISTA Community which including gated Community, Swimming Pools, Fitness Room, Near USF, i-75, i-275, Wiregrass mall, restaurants, movie theater, business, new hospital.