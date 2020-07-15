All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
4988 ANNISTON CIRCLE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:40 PM

4988 ANNISTON CIRCLE

4988 Anniston Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4988 Anniston Circle, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
GATED in Tampa Palms!! Great SCHOOL! End Unit!! Screen patio!! Tile downstairs, wood laminate upstairs bedroom! No carpet!! Huge bonus room!! This Gorgeous townhouse located in Tampa Palms prestigious Gorgeous Resort-Style gated community of PALMA VISTA. Impeccable Model is perfect for a family, touring this Outstanding Floor Plan, Desirable two Story Home with 3 Bedrooms, plus bonus room, 2 and a half Bath, 2Car Garage, 2286 Heated Square Feet with a ton of upgrades: Tile in the entire first story, wood floor on the stairs and upstairs bedroom. Gourmet Kitchen with GRANITE Countertops, 42 Inch Staggered Cabinetry, Built-in microwave, Stainless Steel Appliances, Eat-in Kitchen Ready for the Top Chef of the House. Marvelous Master Suite locate downstairs with bay window, Gorgeous bathroom offers Corian countertop, Garden Tub, Walk-in Separate Shower, two vanities. Large Walk-In Closets with build in Dresser and shelf. Take a Vacation in Your Own bonus room which offers built-in wet bar and cabinet--Entertainer's Dream. Enjoy screened Lanai. Located in Premier PALMA VISTA Community which including gated Community, Swimming Pools, Fitness Room, Near USF, i-75, i-275, Wiregrass mall, restaurants, movie theater, business, new hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4988 ANNISTON CIRCLE have any available units?
4988 ANNISTON CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4988 ANNISTON CIRCLE have?
Some of 4988 ANNISTON CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4988 ANNISTON CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4988 ANNISTON CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4988 ANNISTON CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4988 ANNISTON CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4988 ANNISTON CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 4988 ANNISTON CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 4988 ANNISTON CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4988 ANNISTON CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4988 ANNISTON CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4988 ANNISTON CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4988 ANNISTON CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4988 ANNISTON CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4988 ANNISTON CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4988 ANNISTON CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
