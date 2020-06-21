All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4968 ANNISTON CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4968 ANNISTON CIRCLE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:03 AM

4968 ANNISTON CIRCLE

4968 Anniston Circle · (813) 431-6751
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Tampa Palms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4968 Anniston Circle, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2286 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Luxurious end unit townhome conveniently located in Tampa Palms. This maintenance free unit has many upgrades and one of the best unit locations within the community. The spacious open floor plan is full of light with massive volume ceilings. The large second floor loft is perfect for an office or media area featuring solid wood floor that overlook the family/great room downstairs. This unit is wired for surround sound through out. Generously landscaped, this end unit provides quiet and privacy with a screened in lanai, open deck for grilling that backs up to a conservation area. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, dual vanities, large soaking tub, oversize walk-in shower with a view of conservation area. The kitchen features granite counter tops cherry cabinets, breakfast bar, stainless appliances with Plantation shutter in dining area and crown molding. The garage has keypad access and plenty of storage! Enjoy the meticulously maintained grounds that include two community pools, fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Located minutes from USF, Moffit, VA, Pepin Heart Institute, Florida Hospital, Busch Gardens, MOSI, restaurants and shopping with quick access to I-75 and I-275. Numerous parks and walking trails are ready to be explored just outside this gated community. Monthly maintenance includes all exterior building maintenance & reserves, common area maintenance, lawn service & private pool. Move-in ready as inside was painted a year ago. Come and make this turnkey yours,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4968 ANNISTON CIRCLE have any available units?
4968 ANNISTON CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4968 ANNISTON CIRCLE have?
Some of 4968 ANNISTON CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4968 ANNISTON CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4968 ANNISTON CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4968 ANNISTON CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4968 ANNISTON CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4968 ANNISTON CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 4968 ANNISTON CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 4968 ANNISTON CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4968 ANNISTON CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4968 ANNISTON CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4968 ANNISTON CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4968 ANNISTON CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4968 ANNISTON CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4968 ANNISTON CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4968 ANNISTON CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4968 ANNISTON CIRCLE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St
Tampa, FL 33626
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Beach Club
6904 Ralston Place Drive
Tampa, FL 33614
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter
Tampa, FL 33617
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity