4968 ANNISTON CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Luxurious end unit townhome conveniently located in Tampa Palms. This maintenance free unit has many upgrades and one of the best unit locations within the community. The spacious open floor plan is full of light with massive volume ceilings. The large second floor loft is perfect for an office or media area featuring solid wood floor that overlook the family/great room downstairs. This unit is wired for surround sound through out. Generously landscaped, this end unit provides quiet and privacy with a screened in lanai, open deck for grilling that backs up to a conservation area. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, dual vanities, large soaking tub, oversize walk-in shower with a view of conservation area. The kitchen features granite counter tops cherry cabinets, breakfast bar, stainless appliances with Plantation shutter in dining area and crown molding. The garage has keypad access and plenty of storage! Enjoy the meticulously maintained grounds that include two community pools, fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Located minutes from USF, Moffit, VA, Pepin Heart Institute, Florida Hospital, Busch Gardens, MOSI, restaurants and shopping with quick access to I-75 and I-275. Numerous parks and walking trails are ready to be explored just outside this gated community. Monthly maintenance includes all exterior building maintenance & reserves, common area maintenance, lawn service & private pool. Move-in ready as inside was painted a year ago. Come and make this turnkey yours,