Last updated August 21 2019

4957 ANNISTON CIRCLE

4957 Anniston Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4957 Anniston Circle, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
GATED Community - Enter this gorgeous 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome with hard wood floors through out the living areas. The open kitchen format has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, nice breakfast bar and space for a table. The large master bedroom over looks the pond in the back with a generous master bath with dual sinks, garden tub with separate shower and 2 walk in closets. The two nice size bedrooms in the front with a loft area in the middle for an office or play area space. This is a gated community with a community pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to shopping, restaurants and much more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4957 ANNISTON CIRCLE have any available units?
4957 ANNISTON CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4957 ANNISTON CIRCLE have?
Some of 4957 ANNISTON CIRCLE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4957 ANNISTON CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4957 ANNISTON CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4957 ANNISTON CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4957 ANNISTON CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4957 ANNISTON CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 4957 ANNISTON CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 4957 ANNISTON CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4957 ANNISTON CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4957 ANNISTON CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4957 ANNISTON CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4957 ANNISTON CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4957 ANNISTON CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4957 ANNISTON CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4957 ANNISTON CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
