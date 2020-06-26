4957 ANNISTON CIRCLE

Amenities
GATED Community - Enter this gorgeous 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome with hard wood floors through out the living areas. The open kitchen format has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, nice breakfast bar and space for a table. The large master bedroom over looks the pond in the back with a generous master bath with dual sinks, garden tub with separate shower and 2 walk in closets. The two nice size bedrooms in the front with a loft area in the middle for an office or play area space. This is a gated community with a community pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to shopping, restaurants and much more