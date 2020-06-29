4950 Bayshore Boulevard

Amenities

One of South Tampa's finest real estate properties in a gated community on Bayshore Boulevard. This well maintained, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 1297 Sq Ft unit has large open-floor plan in the dining and living areas, and 2 patio areas. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances. There is a side-by-side refrigerator with a water and ice, dishwasher, microwave, flat top range and built in oven. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with tub and shower combo. The flooring features hardwood flooring throughout. Stackable washer and dryer, 1 assigned parking space. An excellent location just minutes to MacDill AFB, Hyde Park, Crosstown Expressway, downtown Tampa and all the shopping and restaurants of South Tampa. Water, Sewer, Garbage, included in the rent.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



