Last updated July 25 2019 at 11:17 PM

4950 Bayshore Boulevard

4950 Bayshore Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4950 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One of South Tampa's finest real estate properties in a gated community on Bayshore Boulevard. This well maintained, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 1297 Sq Ft unit has large open-floor plan in the dining and living areas, and 2 patio areas. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances. There is a side-by-side refrigerator with a water and ice, dishwasher, microwave, flat top range and built in oven. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with tub and shower combo. The flooring features hardwood flooring throughout. Stackable washer and dryer, 1 assigned parking space. An excellent location just minutes to MacDill AFB, Hyde Park, Crosstown Expressway, downtown Tampa and all the shopping and restaurants of South Tampa. Water, Sewer, Garbage, included in the rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4950 Bayshore Boulevard have any available units?
4950 Bayshore Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4950 Bayshore Boulevard have?
Some of 4950 Bayshore Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4950 Bayshore Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4950 Bayshore Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4950 Bayshore Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4950 Bayshore Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4950 Bayshore Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4950 Bayshore Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4950 Bayshore Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4950 Bayshore Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4950 Bayshore Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4950 Bayshore Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4950 Bayshore Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4950 Bayshore Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4950 Bayshore Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4950 Bayshore Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
