274 Apartments for rent in St Joseph's Hospital, Tampa, FL
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
2 Units Available
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$899
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Each apartment features lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchen, breakfast bar and walk-in closets. Close to Tampa International Airport and Raymond James Stadium. Community clubhouse, pool and gym in a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
15 Units Available
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom homes in gated community minutes from Dale Mabry Hwy, I-275, shopping, dining, entertainment, University of Tampa. Cozy kitchens, walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, hot tub, gym, clubhouse, garage parking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4718 North Michael Court Unit 120
4718 Michael Ct, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
950 sqft
2/1 Townhouse in central Tampa - Beautiful 2/1 condo that is centrally located. Spacious living room with a kitchen that has oak cabinets and built in wine rack.
Results within 1 mile of St Joseph's Hospital
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
5 Units Available
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
874 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Gardens in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
19 Units Available
Tuscany Pointe Tampa
3350 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
998 sqft
We have amazing on-site amenities such as a resort style swimming pool, tranquil views, state of the art fitness center, picnic/grill area with a pool deck, washer & dryer in each apartment, car care center, and a business center.
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
16 Units Available
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$847
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$956
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
810 sqft
Quiet community with scenic lake views conveniently located near downtown Tampa. Renovated apartments feature ceramic tile, oversized closets and private patios/balconies. Grill pavilion with picnic area in park-like setting.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to many Tampa restaurants and bars as well as I-275 and I-4. Units feature renovated kitchens with backsplash, new appliances and cabinets.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1711 W Comanche Ave
1711 West Comanche Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
A 2 story 3 bedroom 3 bath home that is a 2000 sq ft home that has a garage,wood floors and a screened lanai on a large fenced lot.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1516 W River Lane
1516 West River Lane, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1676 sqft
CHARMING RIVERSHORES BUNGALOW - . CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH MID CENTURY MODERN FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, STADIUM, UT, WEST SHORE BUSINESS DISTRICT, TAMPA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, NEAR ST.
Last updated July 12 at 10:03am
1 Unit Available
3003 West Heiter Street
3003 West Heiter Street, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2109 sqft
Welcome to Tampa, FL. Beautiful Home, 4 bed 2.5 bath. - Tenant pays all utilities - Pet friendly, 1 house trained pet. No aggressive breeds.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5129 N Lincoln Ave Apt C
5129 North Lincoln Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1176 sqft
Newly renovated, upstairs 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with all utilities included.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
3013 W IVY STREET
3013 West Ivy Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
900 sqft
Accepting Section 8! What an amazing location and neighborhood! Welcome to West Tampa. One of Tampa’s historic, most established neighborhoods.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1703 W JOHNSTON AVENUE
1703 West Johnston Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
953 sqft
Great location and Super Cute! Check out this 3 bedroom 1 bath with updated kitchen and bathroom. New flooring throughout, updated appliances, solid surface countertops in kitchen and built in cabinet pantry.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
904 W Woodlawn
904 West Woodlawn Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
744 sqft
Adorable Riverside Heights Cottage (Tampa, FL) - This beautiful craftsman home is located in Historic Riverside Heights.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3037 W Leroy St
3037 Leroy Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1200 sqft
PERFECT location! - Close to Tampa International, walking distance to Raymond James Stadium, I-275, shopping, restaurants and more! Kitchen features brand new appliances, granite counter tops, with breakfast bar.
Results within 5 miles of St Joseph's Hospital
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
34 Units Available
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,525
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,757
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1082 sqft
Minutes from the waterfront and Highway 618. Luxury living with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Fun on-site amenities including yoga, courtyard, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Green community. On-site business center.
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
28 Units Available
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,441
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,263
1381 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
30 Units Available
Novus Westshore
4310 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,424
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1142 sqft
Situated in Westshore, close to downtown Tampa. Spacious apartment homes with 10-foot ceilings, designer kitchens, ceramic tile bathrooms and hardwood-style floors. Community amenities include a social lounge, clubhouse, health club, game room and landscaped courtyard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34am
20 Units Available
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury resort living with premiere features: hardwood floors, granite counters, appliance package and relaxing bathtubs. Community offers a pool oasis, bocce court, full service gym, and convenient access to Tampa with I-275 nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Millennium Westshore
4400 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,171
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1150 sqft
Luxury community in South Tampa. Theater-style media room, pool, yoga, and full concierge services on-site. Recently renovated suites with granite countertops, updated appliances, and master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Coffee bar and internet cafe on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:10am
9 Units Available
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Manor in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:07am
13 Units Available
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,619
1473 sqft
Stylish homes with views of the bay. Community highlights include tropical landscaping, a game room and a conference center. Close to Westshore Plaza Mall and Cypress Point Park. Five miles from downtown. Near I-275.
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
10 Units Available
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,249
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1075 sqft
Located in the heart of Seminole Heights, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tampa, HITE is the perfect addition to the eclectic and energetic area.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
34 Units Available
5 West
5150 Net Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1152 sqft
Close to the Westshore business district and 5-star dining, these units come with a washer and dryer hookup, granite counters and modern appliances. Residents have access to an Internet cafe, pool and media room.
