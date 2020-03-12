4935 ELIZABETH ANNE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This is carefree living at it's best. This townhome has 2 bedroom suites and a downstairs half bath with plenty of closet space, a large kitchen with sliders to the outside patio, an upstairs water/dryer combo and a great location. This is located in a beautiful little community of townhomes and close to the Crosstown expressway, shopping, and within minutes of Macdill Air Force base. There is plenty of room for your furniture and bedroom sets and the neutral color lends itself to many flavors in decor. There is one dedicated parking space and plenty of general parking in the community to host your guests. Take a look and see for yourself why this area of Tampa is so popular.