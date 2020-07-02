All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 14 2020

4917 Elizabeth Anne Cir

4917 Elizabeth Anne Cir · No Longer Available
Location

4917 Elizabeth Anne Cir, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This beautiful townhouse is right around the corner from MacDill Air Force Base located in the highly desirable South Tampa. The home includes a half bath downstairs as well as a washer and dryer right in the unit. Hardwood floors and tile in the main living area and carpet upstairs.

$60 application fee per adult

12 month lease

Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.

Serious inquiries only.

Rental requirements

Stable rental history

No recent evictions

Stable source of income

Income of 3 times the rent

No recent criminal history

Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.
2 Bed 2.5 Bath 4917 Elizabeth Anne Cir, Tampa FL 33616

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4917 Elizabeth Anne Cir have any available units?
4917 Elizabeth Anne Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4917 Elizabeth Anne Cir have?
Some of 4917 Elizabeth Anne Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4917 Elizabeth Anne Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4917 Elizabeth Anne Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 Elizabeth Anne Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 4917 Elizabeth Anne Cir is pet friendly.
Does 4917 Elizabeth Anne Cir offer parking?
No, 4917 Elizabeth Anne Cir does not offer parking.
Does 4917 Elizabeth Anne Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4917 Elizabeth Anne Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 Elizabeth Anne Cir have a pool?
No, 4917 Elizabeth Anne Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4917 Elizabeth Anne Cir have accessible units?
No, 4917 Elizabeth Anne Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 Elizabeth Anne Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4917 Elizabeth Anne Cir has units with dishwashers.

