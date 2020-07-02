Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This beautiful townhouse is right around the corner from MacDill Air Force Base located in the highly desirable South Tampa. The home includes a half bath downstairs as well as a washer and dryer right in the unit. Hardwood floors and tile in the main living area and carpet upstairs.



$60 application fee per adult



12 month lease



Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.



Serious inquiries only.



Rental requirements



Stable rental history



No recent evictions



Stable source of income



Income of 3 times the rent



No recent criminal history



Security deposit is equal to rent



Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.

2 Bed 2.5 Bath 4917 Elizabeth Anne Cir, Tampa FL 33616