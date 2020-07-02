Amenities
This beautiful townhouse is right around the corner from MacDill Air Force Base located in the highly desirable South Tampa. The home includes a half bath downstairs as well as a washer and dryer right in the unit. Hardwood floors and tile in the main living area and carpet upstairs.
$60 application fee per adult
12 month lease
Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.
Serious inquiries only.
Rental requirements
Stable rental history
No recent evictions
Stable source of income
Income of 3 times the rent
No recent criminal history
Security deposit is equal to rent
Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.
2 Bed 2.5 Bath 4917 Elizabeth Anne Cir, Tampa FL 33616