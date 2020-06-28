All apartments in Tampa
4905 N. 16th Street
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:35 PM

4905 N. 16th Street

4905 North 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4905 North 16th Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home with Washer and Dryer Hook up. - Three Bedroom One Bathroom centrally located in Tampa, with covered carport, recently updated tile floor, washer and dryer hook-ups. This home is Pet Friendly and Ready to Move In. Will not last long!

4905 N. 16th Street
Tampa, FL 33610

Terms:
-$1,050 month plus utilities (12 month lease)
-Security deposit: starting $1,050
-$45 Application Fee (per person over the age of 18)
-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by
employer
-Cooling System: Central Air
-1,053 Square Feet

-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet

Washer and Dryer Hooks

For more information call 813-252-5112

(RLNE3508203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4905 N. 16th Street have any available units?
4905 N. 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4905 N. 16th Street have?
Some of 4905 N. 16th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4905 N. 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4905 N. 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4905 N. 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4905 N. 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4905 N. 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4905 N. 16th Street offers parking.
Does 4905 N. 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4905 N. 16th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4905 N. 16th Street have a pool?
No, 4905 N. 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4905 N. 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 4905 N. 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4905 N. 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4905 N. 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
