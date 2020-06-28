Amenities

Beautiful Home with Washer and Dryer Hook up. - Three Bedroom One Bathroom centrally located in Tampa, with covered carport, recently updated tile floor, washer and dryer hook-ups. This home is Pet Friendly and Ready to Move In. Will not last long!



4905 N. 16th Street

Tampa, FL 33610



Terms:

-$1,050 month plus utilities (12 month lease)

-Security deposit: starting $1,050

-$45 Application Fee (per person over the age of 18)

-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by

employer

-Cooling System: Central Air

-1,053 Square Feet



-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).

-Non-Aggressive breeds only

-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet



Washer and Dryer Hooks



For more information call 813-252-5112



(RLNE3508203)