Amenities
Beautiful Home with Washer and Dryer Hook up. - Three Bedroom One Bathroom centrally located in Tampa, with covered carport, recently updated tile floor, washer and dryer hook-ups. This home is Pet Friendly and Ready to Move In. Will not last long!
4905 N. 16th Street
Tampa, FL 33610
Terms:
-$1,050 month plus utilities (12 month lease)
-Security deposit: starting $1,050
-$45 Application Fee (per person over the age of 18)
-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by
employer
-Cooling System: Central Air
-1,053 Square Feet
-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet
Washer and Dryer Hooks
For more information call 813-252-5112
(RLNE3508203)