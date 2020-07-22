4715 W. Lawn Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room pet friendly

Beautiful South Tampa Home - Updated/modern, single family split plan ranch, 3 Bdr/2 Bth with detached bonus room. Bonus room has it's own entrance and A/C unit. Great for game room, teens room, workshop or mother-in-law room. Unique bungalow style front porch with cedar accents throughout.

Large backyard with brick patio- Located in the coveted South Tampa area. Minutes to down town Tampa.- New front loading washer/dryer included. New plumbing and water heater, Central heat & air, Bamboo floors throughout, travertine tile, granite counters, tall ceiling cabinets and stainless steel appliances.- Newly refurbished stucco and newly painted.- ADT equipment already installed.



No Cats Allowed



