Tampa, FL
4715 W. Lawn Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

4715 W. Lawn Ave

4715 West Lawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4715 West Lawn Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Bayside West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pet friendly
Beautiful South Tampa Home - Updated/modern, single family split plan ranch, 3 Bdr/2 Bth with detached bonus room. Bonus room has it's own entrance and A/C unit. Great for game room, teens room, workshop or mother-in-law room. Unique bungalow style front porch with cedar accents throughout.
Large backyard with brick patio- Located in the coveted South Tampa area. Minutes to down town Tampa.- New front loading washer/dryer included. New plumbing and water heater, Central heat & air, Bamboo floors throughout, travertine tile, granite counters, tall ceiling cabinets and stainless steel appliances.- Newly refurbished stucco and newly painted.- ADT equipment already installed.

Call today to schedule a showing as this home will not last long!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5425575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4715 W. Lawn Ave have any available units?
4715 W. Lawn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4715 W. Lawn Ave have?
Some of 4715 W. Lawn Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4715 W. Lawn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4715 W. Lawn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4715 W. Lawn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4715 W. Lawn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4715 W. Lawn Ave offer parking?
No, 4715 W. Lawn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4715 W. Lawn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4715 W. Lawn Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4715 W. Lawn Ave have a pool?
No, 4715 W. Lawn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4715 W. Lawn Ave have accessible units?
No, 4715 W. Lawn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4715 W. Lawn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4715 W. Lawn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
