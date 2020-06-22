All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
4613 West Sylvan Ramble Street
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:00 PM

4613 West Sylvan Ramble Street

4613 West Sylvan Ramble Street · No Longer Available
Location

4613 West Sylvan Ramble Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
See the Video Property Tour

This 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 2-car garage 3,698 SF home is located on a beautiful tree-lined street in the Beach Park area of trendy South Tampa. The floor-plan includes a large family room (16 x 18), spacious dining room (14 x 18) and formal living room (14 x 15). As a custom home, designed to be light, bright and inviting, you will find lots of windows and French doors throughout to let in the natural light. The kitchen (17 x 13) with its sunny breakfast nook, features granite counter-tops, solid cherry wood cabinets, a stainless steel appliance package that includes double ovens. The first floor master bedroom (16 x 19) has an en suite bathroom with garden tub, oversized frameless glass step-in shower, double rustic wood vanities and travertine marble flooring. The other 3-bedrooms are on the second floor and they share an addition 2-full bathrooms. Some nice features of this home include a breezy porch and second floor balcony at the front of the house. French doors that provide access from the dining room, kitchen, family room and master bedroom to the central courtyard deck under a beautiful, shady grand oak tree. There are gleaming wood floors throughout most of the main living areas; energy efficient windows and doors; the xeriscape back yard is fully fenced. This home is located in an excellent public school district and is close to all the trendy shops, restaurants and nightlife of South Tampa. It is close to the Westshore Business District, an easy commute to downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, and has convenient access to the bridges to Pinellas County and the Suncoast beaches.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4613 West Sylvan Ramble Street have any available units?
4613 West Sylvan Ramble Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4613 West Sylvan Ramble Street have?
Some of 4613 West Sylvan Ramble Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4613 West Sylvan Ramble Street currently offering any rent specials?
4613 West Sylvan Ramble Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4613 West Sylvan Ramble Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4613 West Sylvan Ramble Street is pet friendly.
Does 4613 West Sylvan Ramble Street offer parking?
Yes, 4613 West Sylvan Ramble Street does offer parking.
Does 4613 West Sylvan Ramble Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4613 West Sylvan Ramble Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4613 West Sylvan Ramble Street have a pool?
No, 4613 West Sylvan Ramble Street does not have a pool.
Does 4613 West Sylvan Ramble Street have accessible units?
No, 4613 West Sylvan Ramble Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4613 West Sylvan Ramble Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4613 West Sylvan Ramble Street does not have units with dishwashers.
