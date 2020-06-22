4613 West Sylvan Ramble Street

Amenities

This 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 2-car garage 3,698 SF home is located on a beautiful tree-lined street in the Beach Park area of trendy South Tampa. The floor-plan includes a large family room (16 x 18), spacious dining room (14 x 18) and formal living room (14 x 15). As a custom home, designed to be light, bright and inviting, you will find lots of windows and French doors throughout to let in the natural light. The kitchen (17 x 13) with its sunny breakfast nook, features granite counter-tops, solid cherry wood cabinets, a stainless steel appliance package that includes double ovens. The first floor master bedroom (16 x 19) has an en suite bathroom with garden tub, oversized frameless glass step-in shower, double rustic wood vanities and travertine marble flooring. The other 3-bedrooms are on the second floor and they share an addition 2-full bathrooms. Some nice features of this home include a breezy porch and second floor balcony at the front of the house. French doors that provide access from the dining room, kitchen, family room and master bedroom to the central courtyard deck under a beautiful, shady grand oak tree. There are gleaming wood floors throughout most of the main living areas; energy efficient windows and doors; the xeriscape back yard is fully fenced. This home is located in an excellent public school district and is close to all the trendy shops, restaurants and nightlife of South Tampa. It is close to the Westshore Business District, an easy commute to downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, and has convenient access to the bridges to Pinellas County and the Suncoast beaches.



