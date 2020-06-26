All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4609 W VILLA ROSA STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4609 W VILLA ROSA STREET
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM

4609 W VILLA ROSA STREET

4609 W Villa Rosa St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4609 W Villa Rosa St, Tampa, FL 33611
Bayside West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great South Tampa "Guernsey Estates" One Story Home With Fenced Yard, 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, And Updates Throughout. Available June 2019. Lawn service included. Tenant responsible for utilities. Split Floor Plan, Terrazzo Floors, Entertaining Upgraded Kitchen, Granite, Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, Updated 2nd Bath with Tub Shower. This home also has an enclosed porch leading to large fenced yard. Quaint little neighborhood - friendly neighbors. This Home has Easy access to Gandy Blvd and is in a central location between Westshore and S Manhattan Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 W VILLA ROSA STREET have any available units?
4609 W VILLA ROSA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4609 W VILLA ROSA STREET have?
Some of 4609 W VILLA ROSA STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609 W VILLA ROSA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4609 W VILLA ROSA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 W VILLA ROSA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4609 W VILLA ROSA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4609 W VILLA ROSA STREET offer parking?
No, 4609 W VILLA ROSA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4609 W VILLA ROSA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4609 W VILLA ROSA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 W VILLA ROSA STREET have a pool?
No, 4609 W VILLA ROSA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4609 W VILLA ROSA STREET have accessible units?
No, 4609 W VILLA ROSA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 W VILLA ROSA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4609 W VILLA ROSA STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave
Tampa, FL 33624
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College