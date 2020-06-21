4604 S Renellie Dr

Amenities

Come see this Recently REMODEL 3 bedroom, 2 baths + OFFICE, in prime SOUTH TAMPA location! This home features over 1,600.00 Sq Ft, with family room, office, laundry room, fully remodeled kitchen and baths, fenced yard, tile and laminate floors throughout- NO CARPET, STORAGE SHED, and much more! The OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN has plenty of beautiful OAK WOOD CABINETS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, a BREAKFAST ISLAND, and GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. Just off the kitchen you will find the HOME OFFICE with double framed glass doors. The Master Bedroom includes a generous walk-in closet with ensuite bathroom, including a dual sink vanity with granite top, shiplap walls, and walk-in shower with pebble stone floor. WAIT THERE IS MORE... THE MASTER BEDROOM HAS ADDITIONAL SPACE THAT CAN BE USED AS A DRESSING/SITTING ROOM, EXTENDED CLOSET, HOME GYM, OR ADDITIONAL STORAGE.

Enter the backyard through the glass French doors to find a BRICK PAVER PATIO and PRIVACY FENCED BACKYARD with LUSH FLORIDA LANDSCAPE. Great place to relax and enjoy the outdoors or entertain friends! Washer/dryer included. Most Pets welcome. This home is in a lovely, quiet neighborhood located just off West Shore Blvd. and within minutes to MacDill AFB! Also very convenient to downtown Tampa, St. Petersburg, I-275 , the Crosstown Expressway, and Pinellas County as beaches. Hurry! This one will not last! AVAILABLE JULY 6th.



