Tampa, FL
4604 S Renellie Dr
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:53 AM

4604 S Renellie Dr

4604 South Renellie Drive · (321) 351-4228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4604 South Renellie Drive, Tampa, FL 33611
Bayside West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 6

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1630 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
Come see this Recently REMODEL 3 bedroom, 2 baths + OFFICE, in prime SOUTH TAMPA location! This home features over 1,600.00 Sq Ft, with family room, office, laundry room, fully remodeled kitchen and baths, fenced yard, tile and laminate floors throughout- NO CARPET, STORAGE SHED, and much more! The OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN has plenty of beautiful OAK WOOD CABINETS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, a BREAKFAST ISLAND, and GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. Just off the kitchen you will find the HOME OFFICE with double framed glass doors. The Master Bedroom includes a generous walk-in closet with ensuite bathroom, including a dual sink vanity with granite top, shiplap walls, and walk-in shower with pebble stone floor. WAIT THERE IS MORE... THE MASTER BEDROOM HAS ADDITIONAL SPACE THAT CAN BE USED AS A DRESSING/SITTING ROOM, EXTENDED CLOSET, HOME GYM, OR ADDITIONAL STORAGE.
Enter the backyard through the glass French doors to find a BRICK PAVER PATIO and PRIVACY FENCED BACKYARD with LUSH FLORIDA LANDSCAPE. Great place to relax and enjoy the outdoors or entertain friends! Washer/dryer included. Most Pets welcome. This home is in a lovely, quiet neighborhood located just off West Shore Blvd. and within minutes to MacDill AFB! Also very convenient to downtown Tampa, St. Petersburg, I-275 , the Crosstown Expressway, and Pinellas County as beaches. Hurry! This one will not last! AVAILABLE JULY 6th.

Please call (321)351-4228 or email us at leads+6625@tenantturnermail.com.
To view our available properties and more information visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4604 S Renellie Dr have any available units?
4604 S Renellie Dr has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4604 S Renellie Dr have?
Some of 4604 S Renellie Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4604 S Renellie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4604 S Renellie Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 S Renellie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4604 S Renellie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4604 S Renellie Dr offer parking?
No, 4604 S Renellie Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4604 S Renellie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4604 S Renellie Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 S Renellie Dr have a pool?
No, 4604 S Renellie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4604 S Renellie Dr have accessible units?
No, 4604 S Renellie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 S Renellie Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4604 S Renellie Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
