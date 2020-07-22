Rent Calculator
Tampa, FL
4518 W Rogers Ave
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:14 AM
4518 W Rogers Ave
4518 West Rogers Avenue
No Longer Available
4518 West Rogers Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully upgraded with Stainless steel appliances, and new flooring thru-out. Located in South Tampa - Try before you buy! Rent to Own - ask me how with only $3,500 down payment!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4518 W Rogers Ave have any available units?
4518 W Rogers Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4518 W Rogers Ave have?
Some of 4518 W Rogers Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4518 W Rogers Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4518 W Rogers Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4518 W Rogers Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4518 W Rogers Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4518 W Rogers Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4518 W Rogers Ave offers parking.
Does 4518 W Rogers Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4518 W Rogers Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4518 W Rogers Ave have a pool?
No, 4518 W Rogers Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4518 W Rogers Ave have accessible units?
No, 4518 W Rogers Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4518 W Rogers Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4518 W Rogers Ave has units with dishwashers.
