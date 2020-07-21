4515 LA CARMEN COURT

Amenities

South Tampa townhome for rent. This end unit townhome In TAMPA VILLAS SOUTH has a split level floor plan with vaulted ceilings on the upper floors and private fenced-in back patio with storage shed. Large eat-in kitchen. Neutral paint colors with tile in kitchen, living room and bathrooms. Gleaming hardwood floors in both bedrooms and stairways. Amenities include saltwater swimming pool, lighted tennis courts, basketball court, playground, walking and jogging trails along the beautiful park-like grounds, reserved parking and plenty of guest parking. Great location--close to Downtown Tampa, Westshore Business District, Tampa International Airport, MacDill Air Force Base and major highways.