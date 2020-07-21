All apartments in Tampa
4515 LA CARMEN COURT

4515 La Carmen Court · No Longer Available
Location

4515 La Carmen Court, Tampa, FL 33611
Fairoaks Manhattan Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
tennis court
South Tampa townhome for rent. This end unit townhome In TAMPA VILLAS SOUTH has a split level floor plan with vaulted ceilings on the upper floors and private fenced-in back patio with storage shed. Large eat-in kitchen. Neutral paint colors with tile in kitchen, living room and bathrooms. Gleaming hardwood floors in both bedrooms and stairways. Amenities include saltwater swimming pool, lighted tennis courts, basketball court, playground, walking and jogging trails along the beautiful park-like grounds, reserved parking and plenty of guest parking. Great location--close to Downtown Tampa, Westshore Business District, Tampa International Airport, MacDill Air Force Base and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4515 LA CARMEN COURT have any available units?
4515 LA CARMEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4515 LA CARMEN COURT have?
Some of 4515 LA CARMEN COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4515 LA CARMEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4515 LA CARMEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4515 LA CARMEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4515 LA CARMEN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4515 LA CARMEN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4515 LA CARMEN COURT offers parking.
Does 4515 LA CARMEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4515 LA CARMEN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4515 LA CARMEN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4515 LA CARMEN COURT has a pool.
Does 4515 LA CARMEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 4515 LA CARMEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4515 LA CARMEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4515 LA CARMEN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
