4254 W CARMEN STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Town Home in the Highly Rated Plant High, Coleman middle, and Grady Elementary School District. Townhome has an outdoor space and is located in the epicenter of South Tampa's Westshore district. Notable Upgrades; Hardwood throughout the 1st floor/stairs/upper hallway w/12x24 tile in full bathrooms, Soft Close Shaker Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, White subway tile Kitchen Backsplash, Granite Counter Tops Throughout, Brushed nickel Plumbing Fixtures, Crown Molding, Recess Lighting, Enclosed yard w/deck & fence. Located within close proximity to several major highways and an interstate, in addition to a vibrant array of some of Tampa's finest restaurants, exclusive shopping, extraordinary hotels and just 4 miles to Tampa International Airport. A-rated school district Grady/Coleman/Plant. Demonstrating "location, location, location"! Open concept living on the first floor and 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths & utility on the 2nd floor. Ample Master suite with his/hers walk-in closets and a bath topped off with double vanities & large shower