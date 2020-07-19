All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4254 W CARMEN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4254 W CARMEN STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4254 W CARMEN STREET

4254 W Carmen St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4254 W Carmen St, Tampa, FL 33609
Westshore Palms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Town Home in the Highly Rated Plant High, Coleman middle, and Grady Elementary School District. Townhome has an outdoor space and is located in the epicenter of South Tampa's Westshore district. Notable Upgrades; Hardwood throughout the 1st floor/stairs/upper hallway w/12x24 tile in full bathrooms, Soft Close Shaker Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, White subway tile Kitchen Backsplash, Granite Counter Tops Throughout, Brushed nickel Plumbing Fixtures, Crown Molding, Recess Lighting, Enclosed yard w/deck & fence. Located within close proximity to several major highways and an interstate, in addition to a vibrant array of some of Tampa's finest restaurants, exclusive shopping, extraordinary hotels and just 4 miles to Tampa International Airport. A-rated school district Grady/Coleman/Plant. Demonstrating "location, location, location"! Open concept living on the first floor and 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths & utility on the 2nd floor. Ample Master suite with his/hers walk-in closets and a bath topped off with double vanities & large shower

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4254 W CARMEN STREET have any available units?
4254 W CARMEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4254 W CARMEN STREET have?
Some of 4254 W CARMEN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4254 W CARMEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4254 W CARMEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4254 W CARMEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4254 W CARMEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4254 W CARMEN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4254 W CARMEN STREET offers parking.
Does 4254 W CARMEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4254 W CARMEN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4254 W CARMEN STREET have a pool?
No, 4254 W CARMEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4254 W CARMEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 4254 W CARMEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4254 W CARMEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4254 W CARMEN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33613
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive
Tampa, FL 33618
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College