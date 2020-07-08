4226 E EMMA ST

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

COZY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH - COZY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH - NEWLY RENOVATED HOME, KITCHEN & BATHROOMS HAVE WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WITH SOFT CLOSE DOORS AND DRAWERS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, VINYL PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT HOME ALONG WITH WASHER & DRYER CONNECTIONS



Applications are per adult (18 & older)

First full month due at move in

Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit)

Liability insurance & A/C Filter Service is Required

$275 Administrative Fee Due at Move In

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, text (813) 743-4420 or email tp1-00509@rent.dynasty.com



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



(RLNE5744603)