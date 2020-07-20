4102 W Fig Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Quaint 3BR/1BA South Tampa Home in Plant HS District - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Quaint 3BR/1BA South Tampa home on corner lot. Home features ceramic tile, carpet and wood laminate flooring. Enter this great home in the spacious living area. Off the living area is a large kitchen with breakfast bar into the large sunroom with large windows that let in plenty of natural light. Large master bedroom and 2 guest rooms next to the bathroom with tub. Large backyard with gate features parking pad and open deck. Home can include furniture shown or it can be removed. Washer/Dryer not warranted. Great South Tampa located in the much desired Grady, Coleman, Plant school district. Close to I-275, Veterans Expressway, Howard Franklin Bridge, Westshore Plaza, International Mall and Tampa International Airport. Price well. Call now to view this great home.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1532582?accessKey=5d6c



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



(RLNE5008995)