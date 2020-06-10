All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

410 S Armenia Ave Unit 916

410 South Armenia Avenue · (813) 694-9785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

410 South Armenia Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609
Courier City - Oscawana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 410 S Armenia Ave Unit 916 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
trash valet
Great South Tampa 1st Floor 2BR/2BA Condo Located in Madison at SOHO - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Available 6/5/2019. Great South Tampa first floor 2BR/2BA condo located in the Madison at SOHO. Condo features: ceramic tile and carpet flooring, inside utility room with full size washer and dryer, balcony and spacious kitchen with breakfast bar. Valet trash and water included. Complex is located in the heart of SOHO within walking distance to all the bars, shopping and restaurants and features garage parking, secure entry and beautiful spacious pool area. Close to University of Tampa, Hyde Park Village, Crosstown Expressway, Downtown Tampa and Channelside. Won't last long, call now to view.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4307573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 S Armenia Ave Unit 916 have any available units?
410 S Armenia Ave Unit 916 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 S Armenia Ave Unit 916 have?
Some of 410 S Armenia Ave Unit 916's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 S Armenia Ave Unit 916 currently offering any rent specials?
410 S Armenia Ave Unit 916 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 S Armenia Ave Unit 916 pet-friendly?
No, 410 S Armenia Ave Unit 916 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 410 S Armenia Ave Unit 916 offer parking?
Yes, 410 S Armenia Ave Unit 916 does offer parking.
Does 410 S Armenia Ave Unit 916 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 S Armenia Ave Unit 916 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 S Armenia Ave Unit 916 have a pool?
Yes, 410 S Armenia Ave Unit 916 has a pool.
Does 410 S Armenia Ave Unit 916 have accessible units?
No, 410 S Armenia Ave Unit 916 does not have accessible units.
Does 410 S Armenia Ave Unit 916 have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 S Armenia Ave Unit 916 does not have units with dishwashers.
