410 S Armenia Ave Unit 916

Great South Tampa 1st Floor 2BR/2BA Condo Located in Madison at SOHO - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Available 6/5/2019. Great South Tampa first floor 2BR/2BA condo located in the Madison at SOHO. Condo features: ceramic tile and carpet flooring, inside utility room with full size washer and dryer, balcony and spacious kitchen with breakfast bar. Valet trash and water included. Complex is located in the heart of SOHO within walking distance to all the bars, shopping and restaurants and features garage parking, secure entry and beautiful spacious pool area. Close to University of Tampa, Hyde Park Village, Crosstown Expressway, Downtown Tampa and Channelside. Won't last long, call now to view.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



No Pets Allowed



