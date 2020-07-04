All apartments in Tampa
407 S OREGON AVENUE

407 South Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

407 South Oregon Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Hyde Park North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Available Now. You will love living in Hyde Park! This Mediterranean two-story town-home with 2 car garage is just 3 blocks from Hyde Park Village, 6 blocks to Bayshore Blvd and 8 Blocks to S Howard Ave. Hyde Park has beautiful historical homes surrounding Hyde Park Village Shops, take-out, parks, and bordering Bayshore Blvd. which is the longest continuous sidewalk in the world at 4.5 miles long, 10ft wide and is widely used for recreation and exercise. The layout includes covered front porch, 1st floor bedroom and 1/2 bath, and 2 car garage, 2nd floor has entertaining upgraded Kitchen, granite, back-splash, breakfast bar, GE Whirlpool Gold Appliances, and porcelain tile. Adjacent to Kitchen is light and bright 14x10 dining room. Half bath also on 2nd floor. Large Living Room, wood floors and outdoor open terrace. The 3rd floor is finished with short plush grey carpeting, laundry closet, and two upgraded en suite bathrooms. Master suite has a sitting area and beautiful windows. The master bath has herringbone tile, and dual sinks, walk in shower and walk in closets. The 3rd bedroom suite with tub shower finished in grey subway tile. Long term rental available. Available May 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 S OREGON AVENUE have any available units?
407 S OREGON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 S OREGON AVENUE have?
Some of 407 S OREGON AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 S OREGON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
407 S OREGON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 S OREGON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 407 S OREGON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 407 S OREGON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 407 S OREGON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 407 S OREGON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 S OREGON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 S OREGON AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 407 S OREGON AVENUE has a pool.
Does 407 S OREGON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 407 S OREGON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 407 S OREGON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 S OREGON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

