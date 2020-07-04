407 S OREGON AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Available Now. You will love living in Hyde Park! This Mediterranean two-story town-home with 2 car garage is just 3 blocks from Hyde Park Village, 6 blocks to Bayshore Blvd and 8 Blocks to S Howard Ave. Hyde Park has beautiful historical homes surrounding Hyde Park Village Shops, take-out, parks, and bordering Bayshore Blvd. which is the longest continuous sidewalk in the world at 4.5 miles long, 10ft wide and is widely used for recreation and exercise. The layout includes covered front porch, 1st floor bedroom and 1/2 bath, and 2 car garage, 2nd floor has entertaining upgraded Kitchen, granite, back-splash, breakfast bar, GE Whirlpool Gold Appliances, and porcelain tile. Adjacent to Kitchen is light and bright 14x10 dining room. Half bath also on 2nd floor. Large Living Room, wood floors and outdoor open terrace. The 3rd floor is finished with short plush grey carpeting, laundry closet, and two upgraded en suite bathrooms. Master suite has a sitting area and beautiful windows. The master bath has herringbone tile, and dual sinks, walk in shower and walk in closets. The 3rd bedroom suite with tub shower finished in grey subway tile. Long term rental available. Available May 2020.