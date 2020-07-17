All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
4018 W CORONA STREET
Last updated August 2 2019

4018 W CORONA STREET

4018 West Corona Street · No Longer Available
Tampa
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

4018 West Corona Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Virginia Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3bd/2ba (+flex room) with 1-car attached garage and private lagoon style pool sits on a massive 92x120 lot (1/4 acre). This home offers the ultimate in indoor/outdoor living with a large screened deck with outdoor TV, massive brick paver pool deck, pool with sun-shelf and built-in table (with child safety fence) and TONS of grass space on top of that (see aerial photo to truly appreciate the lot size on this lot). Plenty of room to park a boat or put a swing set! Bring groceries or family inside with ease in Florida rainy seasons with the attached garage. Also, the double-wide driveway means no one has to move their car for the other to leave. Inside, the home has new AC for energy bill efficiency, updated throughout, gorgeous hardwood floor and extra fridge in the garage. W/D included. In addition to the breakfast bar and breakfast nook with custom built-in seating, there is a formal dining room that would also make a great space for a playroom or home office (the “flex room”). Rent includes lawn and pool, the W/D and plenty of storage (attached garage and outdoor shed). Pets okay. Zoned Roosevelt/Coleman/Plant. Flood Zone X. Walking distance to some great local hotspots including Friendship Park, So Gourmet Café and The Deviled Pig BBQ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4018 W CORONA STREET have any available units?
4018 W CORONA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4018 W CORONA STREET have?
Some of 4018 W CORONA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4018 W CORONA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4018 W CORONA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4018 W CORONA STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4018 W CORONA STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4018 W CORONA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4018 W CORONA STREET offers parking.
Does 4018 W CORONA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4018 W CORONA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4018 W CORONA STREET have a pool?
Yes, 4018 W CORONA STREET has a pool.
Does 4018 W CORONA STREET have accessible units?
No, 4018 W CORONA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4018 W CORONA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4018 W CORONA STREET has units with dishwashers.
