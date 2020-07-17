4018 W CORONA STREET

Amenities

This 3bd/2ba (+flex room) with 1-car attached garage and private lagoon style pool sits on a massive 92x120 lot (1/4 acre). This home offers the ultimate in indoor/outdoor living with a large screened deck with outdoor TV, massive brick paver pool deck, pool with sun-shelf and built-in table (with child safety fence) and TONS of grass space on top of that (see aerial photo to truly appreciate the lot size on this lot). Plenty of room to park a boat or put a swing set! Bring groceries or family inside with ease in Florida rainy seasons with the attached garage. Also, the double-wide driveway means no one has to move their car for the other to leave. Inside, the home has new AC for energy bill efficiency, updated throughout, gorgeous hardwood floor and extra fridge in the garage. W/D included. In addition to the breakfast bar and breakfast nook with custom built-in seating, there is a formal dining room that would also make a great space for a playroom or home office (the “flex room”). Rent includes lawn and pool, the W/D and plenty of storage (attached garage and outdoor shed). Pets okay. Zoned Roosevelt/Coleman/Plant. Flood Zone X. Walking distance to some great local hotspots including Friendship Park, So Gourmet Café and The Deviled Pig BBQ.