Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3914 W NEPTUNE STREET
Last updated March 30 2020 at 7:08 PM

3914 W NEPTUNE STREET

3914 West Neptune Street · No Longer Available
Location

3914 West Neptune Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo at Neptune Gardens. The modern kitchen has granite counter tops, a designer ceiling fan, an over-sized breakfast bar and beautiful wood cabinetry for plenty of storage space. The Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher and range. Nice community area in center of complex. On site washer and dryer. Plus it's located near shopping, retail, dinning, main roadways and more. Great location, this condo WILL NOT LAST LONG!! **Qualifications: Proof of income 3x amount of rent, 550 minimum credit score, all applications considered. Available April 4th. No large dogs (35lbs and under). First, last and security deposit for move in. **Pics may be from another unit**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3914 W NEPTUNE STREET have any available units?
3914 W NEPTUNE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3914 W NEPTUNE STREET have?
Some of 3914 W NEPTUNE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3914 W NEPTUNE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3914 W NEPTUNE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3914 W NEPTUNE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3914 W NEPTUNE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3914 W NEPTUNE STREET offer parking?
No, 3914 W NEPTUNE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3914 W NEPTUNE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3914 W NEPTUNE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3914 W NEPTUNE STREET have a pool?
No, 3914 W NEPTUNE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3914 W NEPTUNE STREET have accessible units?
No, 3914 W NEPTUNE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3914 W NEPTUNE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3914 W NEPTUNE STREET has units with dishwashers.

