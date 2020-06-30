3914 W NEPTUNE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo at Neptune Gardens. The modern kitchen has granite counter tops, a designer ceiling fan, an over-sized breakfast bar and beautiful wood cabinetry for plenty of storage space. The Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher and range. Nice community area in center of complex. On site washer and dryer. Plus it's located near shopping, retail, dinning, main roadways and more. Great location, this condo WILL NOT LAST LONG!! **Qualifications: Proof of income 3x amount of rent, 550 minimum credit score, all applications considered. Available April 4th. No large dogs (35lbs and under). First, last and security deposit for move in. **Pics may be from another unit**