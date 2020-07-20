3911 W EUCLID AVENUE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Need lots of room? This upgraded home has over 4,000SF under air; Four large bedrooms and separate office with double glass doors, 3 full baths/ 2 half baths, wet bar, and large media/bonus room. 2 car garage with 3 parking spaces on driveway. First floor boasts an open concept floor plan with first floor master suite, double crown molding, plank wood floors, 7-inch baseboards, Crystal designer LED lighting, whole house water softener, soft close doors/drawers on all cabinets, Energy saving tankless Gas hot water heater for endless hot water; upgraded 8 ft doors throughout, ADT security system with cameras, lighting, and front door lock all controlled by your cell phone. The amazing first floor master suite has a Coffered Ceiling, and Designer LED Fan/light. Master bath has large “L” shaped his/hers quartz vanity, Soaking tub, large walk in shower with frameless glass, separate water closet and huge walk in custom built closet. Dream kitchen with gorgeous quartz counters, and upgraded Kitchen Aid Stainless steel appliances including five-burner gas range. Laundry room has sink with quartz counter and custom cabinets. Second floor has 3 large bedrooms, two and half baths. One bedroom has its own bath and giant media/bonus room with coffered ceiling and double crown molding. All bedroom closets are custom built. Backyard is fully fenced with room for a pool and back porch has gas available for grilling. There’s even an outlet to charge your electric car. No worries not in a flood zone!