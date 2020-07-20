All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3911 W EUCLID AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3911 W EUCLID AVENUE
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:05 AM

3911 W EUCLID AVENUE

3911 West Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3911 West Euclid Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629
Virginia Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Need lots of room? This upgraded home has over 4,000SF under air; Four large bedrooms and separate office with double glass doors, 3 full baths/ 2 half baths, wet bar, and large media/bonus room. 2 car garage with 3 parking spaces on driveway. First floor boasts an open concept floor plan with first floor master suite, double crown molding, plank wood floors, 7-inch baseboards, Crystal designer LED lighting, whole house water softener, soft close doors/drawers on all cabinets, Energy saving tankless Gas hot water heater for endless hot water; upgraded 8 ft doors throughout, ADT security system with cameras, lighting, and front door lock all controlled by your cell phone. The amazing first floor master suite has a Coffered Ceiling, and Designer LED Fan/light. Master bath has large “L” shaped his/hers quartz vanity, Soaking tub, large walk in shower with frameless glass, separate water closet and huge walk in custom built closet. Dream kitchen with gorgeous quartz counters, and upgraded Kitchen Aid Stainless steel appliances including five-burner gas range. Laundry room has sink with quartz counter and custom cabinets. Second floor has 3 large bedrooms, two and half baths. One bedroom has its own bath and giant media/bonus room with coffered ceiling and double crown molding. All bedroom closets are custom built. Backyard is fully fenced with room for a pool and back porch has gas available for grilling. There’s even an outlet to charge your electric car. No worries not in a flood zone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 W EUCLID AVENUE have any available units?
3911 W EUCLID AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3911 W EUCLID AVENUE have?
Some of 3911 W EUCLID AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3911 W EUCLID AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3911 W EUCLID AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 W EUCLID AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3911 W EUCLID AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3911 W EUCLID AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3911 W EUCLID AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3911 W EUCLID AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3911 W EUCLID AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 W EUCLID AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 3911 W EUCLID AVENUE has a pool.
Does 3911 W EUCLID AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3911 W EUCLID AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 W EUCLID AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3911 W EUCLID AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33602
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Palmera Pointe
7417 Palmera Pointe Cir
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College