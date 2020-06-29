3812 N 54TH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

TAMPA - GRANT PARK - SUPER CUTE REMODELED 3BR - Wow! Completely Remodeled 3BR/1BA home. New Luxury Vinyl Flooring, neutral decor, ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms. The Kitchen has new cabinets, granite counter tops, tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. Bathroom even has marble tile flooring. There is a carport, a 2 car garage and an additional storage unit. Convenient to I-4 for access to Orlando, Brandon and Tampa.



Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275.00 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.



