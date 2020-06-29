All apartments in Tampa
3812 N 54TH ST
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

3812 N 54TH ST

3812 North 54th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3812 North 54th Street, Tampa, FL 33619
Grant Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
TAMPA - GRANT PARK - SUPER CUTE REMODELED 3BR - Wow! Completely Remodeled 3BR/1BA home. New Luxury Vinyl Flooring, neutral decor, ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms. The Kitchen has new cabinets, granite counter tops, tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. Bathroom even has marble tile flooring. There is a carport, a 2 car garage and an additional storage unit. Convenient to I-4 for access to Orlando, Brandon and Tampa.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275.00 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (813) 694-4072 or email tp1-00610@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5307508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 N 54TH ST have any available units?
3812 N 54TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3812 N 54TH ST have?
Some of 3812 N 54TH ST's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 N 54TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
3812 N 54TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 N 54TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3812 N 54TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 3812 N 54TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 3812 N 54TH ST offers parking.
Does 3812 N 54TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3812 N 54TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 N 54TH ST have a pool?
No, 3812 N 54TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 3812 N 54TH ST have accessible units?
No, 3812 N 54TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 N 54TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3812 N 54TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
