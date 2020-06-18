All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

3730 W Elrod Ave

3730 West Elrod Avenue · (813) 940-0101
Location

3730 West Elrod Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 903 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled South Tampa Bungalow By MacDill Base - Property Id: 250840

ALSO AVAILABLE SHORT TERM & FURNISHED IF NEEDED!! This beautifully updated bungalow will catch your attention from the stunning curb appeal & welcoming front porch that even has a swing! This home has been meticulously cared for & updated, even including a brand new kitchen and bathroom. The original hardwood floors throughout the home give this South Tampa bungalow so much character. The kitchen has new cabinets, granite counters, subway tile back splas & stainless steel appliances. The large master bedroom has room for a sitting area, plus the walk in closet is the size of a dressing room! Everything in the bathroom has been updated including new tile flooring, dual vanity sink & eye catching modern fixtures. This South Tampa bungalow is on a dead end street in a great central location just blocks away from shopping, restaurants & MacDill Air Force Base. The back yard is huge and currently there is a free standing shed at the back that matches with the color of the home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250840
Property Id 250840

(RLNE5846918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 W Elrod Ave have any available units?
3730 W Elrod Ave has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3730 W Elrod Ave have?
Some of 3730 W Elrod Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3730 W Elrod Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3730 W Elrod Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 W Elrod Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3730 W Elrod Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3730 W Elrod Ave offer parking?
No, 3730 W Elrod Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3730 W Elrod Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3730 W Elrod Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 W Elrod Ave have a pool?
No, 3730 W Elrod Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3730 W Elrod Ave have accessible units?
No, 3730 W Elrod Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 W Elrod Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3730 W Elrod Ave has units with dishwashers.
