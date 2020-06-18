3730 W Elrod Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled South Tampa Bungalow By MacDill Base - Property Id: 250840



ALSO AVAILABLE SHORT TERM & FURNISHED IF NEEDED!! This beautifully updated bungalow will catch your attention from the stunning curb appeal & welcoming front porch that even has a swing! This home has been meticulously cared for & updated, even including a brand new kitchen and bathroom. The original hardwood floors throughout the home give this South Tampa bungalow so much character. The kitchen has new cabinets, granite counters, subway tile back splas & stainless steel appliances. The large master bedroom has room for a sitting area, plus the walk in closet is the size of a dressing room! Everything in the bathroom has been updated including new tile flooring, dual vanity sink & eye catching modern fixtures. This South Tampa bungalow is on a dead end street in a great central location just blocks away from shopping, restaurants & MacDill Air Force Base. The back yard is huge and currently there is a free standing shed at the back that matches with the color of the home!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250840

Property Id 250840



(RLNE5846918)