3720 E IDLEWILD AVE

Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED 4BR/2BA - MORA SUBDIVISION - Newly renovated 4BR/2BA, open floor plan, white cabinets in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, new baths, split plan, and new flooring throughout. Huge fenced in back yard. 1 car carport.
Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.
For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (813) 743-4229 or email tp1-00489@rent.dynasty.com
(RLNE5219179)