3720 E IDLEWILD AVE
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

3720 E IDLEWILD AVE

3720 East Idlewild Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3720 East Idlewild Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610
Live Oaks Square

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
NEWLY RENOVATED 4BR/2BA - MORA SUBDIVISION - Newly renovated 4BR/2BA, open floor plan, white cabinets in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, new baths, split plan, and new flooring throughout. Huge fenced in back yard. 1 car carport.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (813) 743-4229 or email tp1-00489@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5219179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

