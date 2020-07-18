All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3706 Ohio Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3706 Ohio Avenue
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

3706 Ohio Avenue

3706 Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3706 Ohio Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Attention Investors!!! Amazing income producing property with a tenant until October 2020! This beautiful home is a two story spacious ensemble with a wonderful sized backyard! This home has amazing potential and is a great house for a long term investment. This house is located in a incredibly convenient area! South Tampa is known for its gorgeous bay views, exceptional shopping and dining options, great schools, parks, sports teams and more. This home is convenient to downtown Tampa, the airport, is very close to MacDill Air Force Base, and is only a short distance from Bayshore Boulevard.

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS SOUTH TAMPA

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 Ohio Avenue have any available units?
3706 Ohio Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3706 Ohio Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3706 Ohio Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 Ohio Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3706 Ohio Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3706 Ohio Avenue offer parking?
No, 3706 Ohio Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3706 Ohio Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3706 Ohio Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 Ohio Avenue have a pool?
No, 3706 Ohio Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3706 Ohio Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3706 Ohio Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 Ohio Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3706 Ohio Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3706 Ohio Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3706 Ohio Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St
Tampa, FL 33635
5 West
5150 Net Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Cortona South Tampa
5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33611
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635
M South
5110 S Manhattan Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College