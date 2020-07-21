All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:42 AM

3616 E Powhatan Avenue

3616 East Powhatan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3616 East Powhatan Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610
Live Oaks Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3BR/1BA Home in East Tampa - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Great 3BR/1BA home with fenced yard located in East Tampa. Home features ceramic tile throughout, living/dining room combo, spacious family room and is situated across from a park. 3 large bedrooms and 1 bath with tub. Great fenced yard with open patio area. Great location close to I-275 and Hard Rock Casino. Call now to view.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1532787?accessKey=5dc4

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara Zellers with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE5021833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 E Powhatan Avenue have any available units?
3616 E Powhatan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3616 E Powhatan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3616 E Powhatan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 E Powhatan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3616 E Powhatan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3616 E Powhatan Avenue offer parking?
No, 3616 E Powhatan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3616 E Powhatan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 E Powhatan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 E Powhatan Avenue have a pool?
No, 3616 E Powhatan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3616 E Powhatan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3616 E Powhatan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 E Powhatan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3616 E Powhatan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3616 E Powhatan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3616 E Powhatan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
