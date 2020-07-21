3616 E Powhatan Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 3BR/1BA Home in East Tampa - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Great 3BR/1BA home with fenced yard located in East Tampa. Home features ceramic tile throughout, living/dining room combo, spacious family room and is situated across from a park. 3 large bedrooms and 1 bath with tub. Great fenced yard with open patio area. Great location close to I-275 and Hard Rock Casino. Call now to view.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1532787?accessKey=5dc4



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara Zellers with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



(RLNE5021833)