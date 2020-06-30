All apartments in Tampa
3614 E ELLICOTT ST
3614 E ELLICOTT ST

3614 East Ellicott Street · No Longer Available
Location

3614 East Ellicott Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
TAMPA - THOMAS HEITER SUBDIVISION - REMODELED 3BR/1BA - Spacious 3BR/1BA remodeled home. Stainless steel appliances, new flooring, remodeled bath, large yard. Convenient location. Section 8 Accepted.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.

(RLNE5522609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 E ELLICOTT ST have any available units?
3614 E ELLICOTT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3614 E ELLICOTT ST have?
Some of 3614 E ELLICOTT ST's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 E ELLICOTT ST currently offering any rent specials?
3614 E ELLICOTT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 E ELLICOTT ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3614 E ELLICOTT ST is pet friendly.
Does 3614 E ELLICOTT ST offer parking?
No, 3614 E ELLICOTT ST does not offer parking.
Does 3614 E ELLICOTT ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3614 E ELLICOTT ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 E ELLICOTT ST have a pool?
No, 3614 E ELLICOTT ST does not have a pool.
Does 3614 E ELLICOTT ST have accessible units?
No, 3614 E ELLICOTT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 E ELLICOTT ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3614 E ELLICOTT ST does not have units with dishwashers.

