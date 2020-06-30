3614 E ELLICOTT ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

TAMPA - THOMAS HEITER SUBDIVISION - REMODELED 3BR/1BA - Spacious 3BR/1BA remodeled home. Stainless steel appliances, new flooring, remodeled bath, large yard. Convenient location. Section 8 Accepted.



Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.



