3605 E Clifton St

Amenities

pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large fenced in back & front yard 3Beds/1Bath home with a nice flow! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Large fenced in back and front yard 3 Bedrooms/ 1bath home. The home has a nice flow. As you walk in, to the right is the dining/flex room with a side door that leads to the yard. To the left is the spacious and well lit living room. Down the hall to the left are two bedrooms and the master to the right back of the home for privacy. The bathroom is easy acceptable to all. The large eat in Kitchen is located in the middle between the living and dining room which is great for entertaining.The home is near to major highway and entertainments including Bush Garden. Come see for yourself and make this your next home!



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1648542?accessKey=5d5a



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application

fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the

property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;

(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if

applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will

verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background

screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not

to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad

rental history.



For additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 813-336-1972.



