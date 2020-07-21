All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3605 E Clifton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3605 E Clifton St
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

3605 E Clifton St

3605 East Clifton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3605 East Clifton Street, Tampa, FL 33610
Live Oaks Square

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large fenced in back & front yard 3Beds/1Bath home with a nice flow! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Large fenced in back and front yard 3 Bedrooms/ 1bath home. The home has a nice flow. As you walk in, to the right is the dining/flex room with a side door that leads to the yard. To the left is the spacious and well lit living room. Down the hall to the left are two bedrooms and the master to the right back of the home for privacy. The bathroom is easy acceptable to all. The large eat in Kitchen is located in the middle between the living and dining room which is great for entertaining.The home is near to major highway and entertainments including Bush Garden. Come see for yourself and make this your next home!

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1648542?accessKey=5d5a

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application
fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not
to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad
rental history.

For additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 813-336-1972.

(RLNE5439496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 E Clifton St have any available units?
3605 E Clifton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3605 E Clifton St currently offering any rent specials?
3605 E Clifton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 E Clifton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3605 E Clifton St is pet friendly.
Does 3605 E Clifton St offer parking?
No, 3605 E Clifton St does not offer parking.
Does 3605 E Clifton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 E Clifton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 E Clifton St have a pool?
No, 3605 E Clifton St does not have a pool.
Does 3605 E Clifton St have accessible units?
No, 3605 E Clifton St does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 E Clifton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3605 E Clifton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3605 E Clifton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3605 E Clifton St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33602
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
The Avli at Crosstown Center
9539 Delaney Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane
Tampa, FL 33637
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College