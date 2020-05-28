All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3507 W BARCELONA STREET
Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:11 PM

3507 W BARCELONA STREET

3507 West Barcelona Street · (813) 767-4959
Location

3507 West Barcelona Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2432 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Location! Location! Magnificent 2-story residence with direct access 2-car garage. Pristine condition throughout with beautiful hardwood floors in every room, 10ft ceilings, plantation shutters, decorative lighting, surround sound system, crown molding and columns.Open concept floor plan with gourmet kitchen offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances, center island and 42” raised paneled cabinetry.Upstairs spacious master bedroom with custom built-in closet, ensuite bath featuring dual vanities, garden bathtub and separate spa inspired shower. Three large additional bedrooms and two more full bathrooms also on the second level. Lovely screened in lanai off living room. A+ Rated Schools *** ROOSEVELT, COLEMAN, PLANT. Within walking distance to beautiful Bayshore Boulevard, fine dining and shopping.

Sorry - no pets please.
This is a smoke-free home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3507 W BARCELONA STREET have any available units?
3507 W BARCELONA STREET has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3507 W BARCELONA STREET have?
Some of 3507 W BARCELONA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3507 W BARCELONA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3507 W BARCELONA STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 W BARCELONA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3507 W BARCELONA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3507 W BARCELONA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3507 W BARCELONA STREET does offer parking.
Does 3507 W BARCELONA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3507 W BARCELONA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 W BARCELONA STREET have a pool?
No, 3507 W BARCELONA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3507 W BARCELONA STREET have accessible units?
No, 3507 W BARCELONA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 W BARCELONA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3507 W BARCELONA STREET has units with dishwashers.
