3507 W BARCELONA STREET

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Location! Location! Magnificent 2-story residence with direct access 2-car garage. Pristine condition throughout with beautiful hardwood floors in every room, 10ft ceilings, plantation shutters, decorative lighting, surround sound system, crown molding and columns.Open concept floor plan with gourmet kitchen offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances, center island and 42” raised paneled cabinetry.Upstairs spacious master bedroom with custom built-in closet, ensuite bath featuring dual vanities, garden bathtub and separate spa inspired shower. Three large additional bedrooms and two more full bathrooms also on the second level. Lovely screened in lanai off living room. A+ Rated Schools *** ROOSEVELT, COLEMAN, PLANT. Within walking distance to beautiful Bayshore Boulevard, fine dining and shopping.



Sorry - no pets please.

This is a smoke-free home!