Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

3507 W Barcelona St Unit 1

3507 West Barcelona Street · (813) 767-4959
Location

3507 West Barcelona Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Location! Magnificent 2-story residence with direct access 2-car garage. Pristine condition throughout with beautiful hardwood floors, 10ft ceilings, plantation shutters, decorative lighting, surround sound, crown molding, ceiling fans. Open concept floor plan with gourmet kitchen offering granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs bedrooms all with custom built-in closets and ensuite baths. A-rated schools! For more details and to see this beautiful home, call Listing Agent, Gary Simon at 813-767-4959 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3507 W Barcelona St Unit 1 have any available units?
3507 W Barcelona St Unit 1 has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3507 W Barcelona St Unit 1 have?
Some of 3507 W Barcelona St Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3507 W Barcelona St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3507 W Barcelona St Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 W Barcelona St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3507 W Barcelona St Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3507 W Barcelona St Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3507 W Barcelona St Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 3507 W Barcelona St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3507 W Barcelona St Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 W Barcelona St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 3507 W Barcelona St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3507 W Barcelona St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 3507 W Barcelona St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 W Barcelona St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3507 W Barcelona St Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
