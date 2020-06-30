3507 W Barcelona St Unit 1

Amenities
Location! Location! Magnificent 2-story residence with direct access 2-car garage. Pristine condition throughout with beautiful hardwood floors, 10ft ceilings, plantation shutters, decorative lighting, surround sound, crown molding, ceiling fans. Open concept floor plan with gourmet kitchen offering granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs bedrooms all with custom built-in closets and ensuite baths. A-rated schools! For more details and to see this beautiful home, call Listing Agent, Gary Simon at 813-767-4959 today!