Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:16 PM

3415 W SANTIAGO STREET

3415 West Santiago Street · (239) 298-0299
Location

3415 West Santiago Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Fully furnished 2/1 first-floor duplex unit with 2 off-street parking spaces in prestigious Palma Ceia. This charming duplex is a converted historic home—walking distance to local restaurants, wine bars, coffee shops, fashion boutiques, and world-famous Bayshore Boulevard. The kitchen and bathroom and have been completely renovated while preserving much of the historic details in the rest of the home—including real wood flooring. Fully furnished with a king-size bed and TV in the master bedroom, and a queen in the guest bedroom—along with in-unit laundry and all the linens and towels you’ll need during your stay. The living room features a cozy sitting area and a smart TV. The kitchen is fully equipped with appliances and kitchenware. The unit also has its own completely private outdoor patio area. The two assigned off-street parking spaces are a rarity for rentals in this neighborhood and a huge convenience. Available monthly as well as longer term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3415 W SANTIAGO STREET have any available units?
3415 W SANTIAGO STREET has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3415 W SANTIAGO STREET have?
Some of 3415 W SANTIAGO STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3415 W SANTIAGO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3415 W SANTIAGO STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3415 W SANTIAGO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3415 W SANTIAGO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3415 W SANTIAGO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3415 W SANTIAGO STREET does offer parking.
Does 3415 W SANTIAGO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3415 W SANTIAGO STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3415 W SANTIAGO STREET have a pool?
No, 3415 W SANTIAGO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3415 W SANTIAGO STREET have accessible units?
No, 3415 W SANTIAGO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3415 W SANTIAGO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3415 W SANTIAGO STREET has units with dishwashers.
