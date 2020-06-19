3415 W SANTIAGO STREET

Amenities

Fully furnished 2/1 first-floor duplex unit with 2 off-street parking spaces in prestigious Palma Ceia. This charming duplex is a converted historic home—walking distance to local restaurants, wine bars, coffee shops, fashion boutiques, and world-famous Bayshore Boulevard. The kitchen and bathroom and have been completely renovated while preserving much of the historic details in the rest of the home—including real wood flooring. Fully furnished with a king-size bed and TV in the master bedroom, and a queen in the guest bedroom—along with in-unit laundry and all the linens and towels you’ll need during your stay. The living room features a cozy sitting area and a smart TV. The kitchen is fully equipped with appliances and kitchenware. The unit also has its own completely private outdoor patio area. The two assigned off-street parking spaces are a rarity for rentals in this neighborhood and a huge convenience. Available monthly as well as longer term.