3415 W BAY AVENUE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Take a look at this Amazing 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home located centrally in South Tampa on a fenced lot with a huge screened-in back porch. This home features laminate wood floors and tile throughout and a very nice open floor plan. It has a centrally located kitchen that looks over a big tile floored dining room that leads out to the enclosed patio. There is a large separate inside laundry room that has a full size washer and dryer included. Lawn care is also included with rent! The home is located just minutes away from MacDill AFB, downtown Tampa and Tampa International Airport. Hurry this one won't last long!