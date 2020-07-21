All apartments in Tampa
3415 W BAY AVENUE
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:12 AM

3415 W BAY AVENUE

3415 West Bay Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3415 West Bay Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Take a look at this Amazing 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home located centrally in South Tampa on a fenced lot with a huge screened-in back porch. This home features laminate wood floors and tile throughout and a very nice open floor plan. It has a centrally located kitchen that looks over a big tile floored dining room that leads out to the enclosed patio. There is a large separate inside laundry room that has a full size washer and dryer included. Lawn care is also included with rent! The home is located just minutes away from MacDill AFB, downtown Tampa and Tampa International Airport. Hurry this one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3415 W BAY AVENUE have any available units?
3415 W BAY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3415 W BAY AVENUE have?
Some of 3415 W BAY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3415 W BAY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3415 W BAY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3415 W BAY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3415 W BAY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3415 W BAY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3415 W BAY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3415 W BAY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3415 W BAY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3415 W BAY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3415 W BAY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3415 W BAY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3415 W BAY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3415 W BAY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3415 W BAY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
