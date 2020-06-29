3414 E. Hanna Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

3/2 Northeast Tampa-Move In Ready - This centrally located home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.Tile flooring throughout this home.Central AC ,washer & dryer connections.The backyard is fenced and has a large storage shed.The carport is large enough for 2 cars .Busch Gardens, Adventure Island, USF, numerous restaurants and stores are all within minutes away.



HOW DO I GO SEE IT?

To see this home, just give Kara a text or call at 413-218-6319



WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?

No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord within the last 5 years

Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent

Credit and Criminal Background checks are required



APPLICATION FEE?

$75.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org



HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?

It typically takes 24 to 48 hours.



WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?

The deposit is usually the same as 1 month's rent.



WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?

Application Fees

Security Deposit

Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)

Any pet fees- if applicable



WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?

Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions & Fees apply.



(RLNE5729691)