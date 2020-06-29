All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

3414 E. Hanna Ave

3414 East Hanna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3414 East Hanna Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610
Woodland Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3/2 Northeast Tampa-Move In Ready - This centrally located home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.Tile flooring throughout this home.Central AC ,washer & dryer connections.The backyard is fenced and has a large storage shed.The carport is large enough for 2 cars .Busch Gardens, Adventure Island, USF, numerous restaurants and stores are all within minutes away.

HOW DO I GO SEE IT?
To see this home, just give Kara a text or call at 413-218-6319

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord within the last 5 years
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

APPLICATION FEE?
$75.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours.

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is usually the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions & Fees apply.

(RLNE5729691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 E. Hanna Ave have any available units?
3414 E. Hanna Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3414 E. Hanna Ave have?
Some of 3414 E. Hanna Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 E. Hanna Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3414 E. Hanna Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 E. Hanna Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3414 E. Hanna Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3414 E. Hanna Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3414 E. Hanna Ave offers parking.
Does 3414 E. Hanna Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3414 E. Hanna Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 E. Hanna Ave have a pool?
No, 3414 E. Hanna Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3414 E. Hanna Ave have accessible units?
No, 3414 E. Hanna Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 E. Hanna Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3414 E. Hanna Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

