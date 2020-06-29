3414 E. Hanna Ave

Amenities
3/2 Northeast Tampa-Move In Ready - This centrally located home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.Tile flooring throughout this home.Central AC ,washer & dryer connections.The backyard is fenced and has a large storage shed.The carport is large enough for 2 cars .Busch Gardens, Adventure Island, USF, numerous restaurants and stores are all within minutes away.
HOW DO I GO SEE IT?
To see this home, just give Kara a text or call at 413-218-6319
WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord within the last 5 years
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required
APPLICATION FEE?
$75.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org
HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours.
WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is usually the same as 1 month's rent.
WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable
WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions & Fees apply.
(RLNE5729691)